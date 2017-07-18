Woman Wakes Up After Stop At The Hixson Lowe's To Find Boyfriend Gone, Strange Man Driving Pickup

Tuesday, July 18, 2017

A woman told police she was asleep in the back seat of her boyfriend's pickup when she awoke to find a strange man behind the wheel.

It happened shortly after 1 p.m. after the boyfriend went into the Hixson Lowe's.

Chattanooga Police officers responded at 1:08 p.m. to reports of a person kidnapped.

Upon arrival, police spoke to the victim who advised that she was asleep in the back of her boyfriend’s 2008 Chevy Avalanche while he went into the store at 5428 Highway 153.

She then woke up and saw a strange male driving the vehicle.

When she inquired as to his identity, the startled truck thief pulled back into the parking lot and exited the vehicle.

The woman was not injured during the incident.

Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are following all actionable leads.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.