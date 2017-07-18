2 Lost Hikers Washed Off The Suck Creek Trail By A Flash Flood Are Rescued Late Tuesday Night

Tuesday, July 18, 2017

Two lost hikers, who were washed off the Suck Creek Trail by a flash flood, were rescued late Tuesday night.

Amy Maxwell of county emergency management said, "At 10:55 p.m., the two hikers and rescue personnel are hiking down the mountain to the Suck Creek Trail entrance. No injuries reported."

The search began at 7:30 p.m. with rescue personnel starting out at the Suck Creek Trail Head.

A 21-year-old male called 911 reporting that he and his friend, also 21, were lost and off the hiking trail due to a "flash flood" stream which was created from a large downpour on Walden's Ridge around 4:30 p.m.

Rescue personnel were hiking into the trail both from the bottom as well as the mountain top.

They were in contact with the two hikers via cell phone, " who have informed the rescue personnel they don't know their location because they had to move to a non-established trail to dodge the raging waters."

The hikers also reported to rescue personnel that they were trapped on one side of the mountain rapids.

Rescue personnel, after dark set in, were still trying to locate the lost hikers.

Signal Mountain Rescue has requested a Mutual Aid response for additional manpower. Other units involved include: Walden's Ridge Emergency Services, Special Tactics and Rescue Services (STARS) and Red Bank Fire Department (to cover Signal Mountain's fire district.).





