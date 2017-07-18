 Wednesday, July 19, 2017 86.7°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

2 Families Displaced By Duplex Fire Tuesday Night

Tuesday, July 18, 2017
- photo by Battalion Chief Don Bowman

Two families will have to spend the night elsewhere after a fire broke out in their duplex Tuesday night.

The Chattanooga Fire Department received the alarm at 8:02 p.m. and responded to 1326 Townhills Road with four fire companies.

Battalion Chief Don Bowman said the firefighters located the fire in the kitchen on one side of the duplex, which was unoccupied. They were able to quickly extinguish the flames, containing most of the fire damage to the kitchen.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Chief Bowman said power to the duplex had to be disconnected because the fire damaged the wiring.
 
The fire displaced a mother along with her infant and toddler on one side, and a mother and two teens on the other. Volunteers with the American Red Cross were called in to provide assistance to both families. Chattanooga Police, EPB and Hamilton County EMS also provided assistance on the scene.
- Photo2 by Battalion Chief Don Bowman

