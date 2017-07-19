Teen Placed On Sheriff's 12 Most Wanted List In Attempted Murder Case

Wednesday, July 19, 2017

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has placed Tony D. Acuff, 18, on the Hamilton County Top 12 Most Wanted with charges of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, felony theft and vandalism.

Acuff is 5’11" and weighs around 160 pounds.

Anyone with any information regarding Acuff’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or the HCSO Fugitive Division immediately at 423 209-7140.

Residents may also submit a tip anonymously online by visiting the HCSO website at http://www.hcsheriff.gov/tip_center.php