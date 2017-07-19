County Commission Rescinds Resolution Setting Requirements For CVB, Other Non-Profits Getting County Funds

Wednesday, July 19, 2017

The County Commission voted 7-2 on Wednesday to discard a resolution passed earlier that would have put a member of the commission on the board of the Chattanooga Visitors Bureau.

It wwould also have required the CVB to follow county purchasing, travel and expense policies.

Commissioner Sabrena Smedley said a number of non-profit agencies were concerned that the resolution would also apply to them.

She said they were especially concerned about having to follow county purchasing policies.

Commissioner Tim Boyd, who had sponsored the original resolution, offered an amendment limiting its effect to groups receiving $100,000 or more from the county. But that did not get a second.

Commissioners Boyd and Randy Fairbanks voted no on rescinding the measure.

The original measure required that the CVB annually submit copies of all financial documents and records relating to its income and expense.

Commission Finance Chairman Boyd has been critical of spending by the CVB, which this coming year is projected to get $8.2 million from the hotel/motel tax.

He also said the agency should open its records for public inspection.

Voting against the original resolution were Joe Graham, Jim Fields and Greg Martin.