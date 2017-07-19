AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 7/19/17

On Monday, July 10, it was announced that a Mayor Berke-appointed search committee had presented Berke with three finalists for the position of Chattanooga’s next Police Chief. Among those three finalists is Captain Todd Chamberlain of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). The importation of any officer from the LAPD should raise concern considering the notorious ... (click for more)

The other day I got a wonderful letter from Franklin McCallie, who is far more perceptive and knowledgeable than I am (about any and every thing). He knows I am unable to make any sense of where a lop-sided "partnership" with the state is touted as “helping us.” Here we have five poorly-performing public schools and the very idea of spending “at least $5 million” when we aren’t ... (click for more)