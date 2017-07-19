AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 7/19/17

 Wednesday, July 19, 2017 92.5°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the latest no bills and true bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: PUGH, TREVOR NATHANIEL W 23 M 0 1 GS 1667125 CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS REED III, DAN KELINE B 22 M 0 1 GS 1636985 POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED   True Bills:   ADAMS, ETHAN LAMAR W 28 M 302395 1 2 GS 1666812 THEFT OF PROPERTY ADDISON, ... (click for more)

Tennessee Highway Patrol Locates Driver Of Fatal Hit And Run Crash

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) Chattanooga District responded to a fatal hit and run crash in Coffee County on Monday, on U.S. Highway 41. The hit and run vehicle left behind a mirror at the scene. THP’s Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) identified the mirror belonging to a 1999-2003 Mitsubishi Galant, champagne in color.   On Tuesday, at  6:06 p.m. , ... (click for more)

Opinion

Police Chief Finalist’s Background Highlights Need For Community Control - And Response

On Monday, July 10, it was announced  that a Mayor Berke-appointed search committee had presented Berke with three finalists for the position of Chattanooga’s next Police Chief. Among those three finalists is Captain Todd Chamberlain of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).  The importation of any officer from the LAPD should raise concern considering the notorious ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Letter & My Reply

The other day I got a wonderful letter from Franklin McCallie, who is far more perceptive and knowledgeable than I am (about any and every thing). He knows I am unable to make any sense of where a lop-sided "partnership" with the state is touted as “helping us.” Here we have five poorly-performing public schools and the very idea of spending “at least $5 million” when we aren’t ... (click for more)

Sports

10 Mocs On Preseason All SoCon Football Team

  The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga put a league-high 10 student-athletes on the preseason All-Southern Conference Football Team, picked by the league coaches and released as part of SoCon Media Day.  The Mocs were picked to finish fourth by the coaches and media.   Senior defensive back  Lucas Webb  (Northport, Ala.) is one of ... (click for more)

CFC Hosts Asheville City SC In Inaugural Blue Ridge Derby

"The Scenic Soccer City" and "The Land of Sky" are making the final preparations for the inaugural BLUE RIDGE DERBY: an annual matchup between Chattanooga FC and Asheville City SC. The first match will take place THIS Wednesday, 7:30pm, at Finley Stadium. It's a bittersweet matchup for both clubs, who saw early postseason exits in the NPSL playoffs. Wednesday's match will give fans ... (click for more)


