AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 7/19/17

Here are the latest no bills and true bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: PUGH, TREVOR NATHANIEL W 23 M 0 1 GS 1667125 CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS REED III, DAN KELINE B 22 M 0 1 GS 1636985 POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED True Bills: ADAMS, ETHAN LAMAR W 28 M 302395 1 2 GS 1666812 THEFT OF PROPERTY ADDISON, ... (click for more)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) Chattanooga District responded to a fatal hit and run crash in Coffee County on Monday, on U.S. Highway 41. The hit and run vehicle left behind a mirror at the scene. THP’s Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) identified the mirror belonging to a 1999-2003 Mitsubishi Galant, champagne in color. On Tuesday, at 6:06 p.m. , ... (click for more)