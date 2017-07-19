Banker, Politician Jake Butcher Dies In Atlanta

Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Banker and politician Jake Butcher died in Atlanta on Wednesday morning. He was 81.

The son of a banker, he ran for governor in the late 1970s.

He bought property in Chattanooga near Miller Park that was long known as The Butcher Block. The EPB Building was erected there.

Butcher was the chief proponent of the World's Fair at Knoxville in 1982.

His colorful career ended in disgrace after he was given a 20-year prison sentence for bank fraud.

He lived briefly in Chattanooga after being released from prison in 1992.