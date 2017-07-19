Coppinger Says County Was Facing $385,000 At Sequoyah Transfer Station

Wednesday, July 19, 2017

County Mayor Jim Coppinger said the county decided to close the Sequoyah Transfer Station because it was facing a $380,000 cost and there are private operators who can take up the slack.

He said most of the projected cost was to replace the trash compacter.

The county mayor said the county offered the facility to Soddy Daisy, but it declined to take it.

He said private operators had complained that the county charges were so low that they could not compete. "They said it was taking jobs and business from them."

The last day it will be open will be Saturday, July 29.