Tennessee Highway Patrol Locates Driver Of Fatal Hit And Run Crash

Wednesday, July 19, 2017

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) Chattanooga District responded to a fatal hit and run crash in Coffee County on Monday, on U.S. Highway 41. The hit and run vehicle left behind a mirror at the scene. THP’s Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) identified the mirror belonging to a 1999-2003 Mitsubishi Galant, champagne in color.

On Tuesday, at 6:06 p. m., the THP received information from an unknown source advising that the suspect in question was located at 140 Alva Jones Road in Warren County. The source stated the vehicle involved in the Coffee County fatal incident was also at this location. Troopers from the THP Cookeville District were notified of the tip, and were dispatched to the residence to make contact with the driver and secure the vehicle.

The alleged fatal hit and run driver, Shelton G. Martin, II of Smithville was located and taken into custody at 7:01 p.m. (CST) and transported to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office.

