Corker Applauds Trump Administration Commitment To “Completely Annihilate ISIS”

Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Senator Bob Corker on Wednesday applauded the Trump administration's strategy to "completly annihilate ISIS." He spoke after a classified briefing on the ISIS topic.

“I could not be more encouraged by the briefing provided by the administration today,” said Senator Corker. “There is a lot more clarity and a lot more focus on partnering with other countries to completely annihilate ISIS. There is a renewed energy and a renewed focus, and I think every senator present today knows this administration is not playing around. Their approach is to kill members of ISIS and do everything they can to prevent them from escaping to other countries where they could inflict harm.”

The classified briefing was led by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford.