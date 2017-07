Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Sunday, July 2, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

CLARK, JUSTIN ANDREW

4307 FOUNTAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37363

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

CLAY, DERRICK MICAH

5300 DORSEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CLAYTON, KEITH LAMAR

140 CRESTVIEW LANE DECATURE, 37322

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

CLAYTON, SHERRI LYNN

6174 HIGHWAY 27 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

---

COFFMAN, TABATHA MICHELLE

4616 SUNFLOWER LANE APT 203 CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

COKELY, WILLIE JAMES

3414 NORTH 16TH STREET MILWAUKIE, 53206

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

---

CONNER, JEREMY KEITH

9728 BLUE SPRINGS RD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

CRAIGHEAD, ADRIAN

716 N HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

DAVIS, ANTHONY LEBRON

2313 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

---

DAVIS, JAMES REID

924 JAMES BLVD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN

---

DOWDELL, WALTER JAMES

1 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 71 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

DRAKE, RONALD LAMONT

4614 LOCKINGTON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 50

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

EGGLESTON, AMBER LEE

4302 SEALY COURT COLLEGEDALE, 37363

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

FINCHER, ALLISON MARIE

2532 CROSS WINDS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374211501

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

---

FORD, JOE

20TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 72 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION

---

GAINES, LARRY JERMAINE

4788 FORESTWOOD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY 0

---

GIBSON, QUENTELLA

405 N ST MARKS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

GOOLSBY, YALAUNDA TOMIAHMIKA

822 LUPTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

GRAHAM, JAMES ADAM

11368 HOPEWELL RD SILVER POINT, 38582

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

---

GREENE, BONNIE D

2709 CITICO AVE APT Q8 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HACKLER, BENNY ISHMAL

7919 HALE RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

HALE, JASON PHILLIP

219 HARMONY LANE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

HAMBY, BRITNEY LEIGH

32 ZACKRY TRACE FLINTSTONE, 30725

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

---

HARRIS, CHARLES CLARENCE

3210 BROAD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

HAYES, PATRICK RYAN

5809 WENTWORTH AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

HILL, RONNIE LEE

249 LJ MARTIN STREET MCCOMB, 39648

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HOWELL, ERIC KYLE

5904 FORT SUMTER DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

HUTCHINS, MICHAEL EARL

742 W 12TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023703

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

JAMES, SAMANTHA WENDY

310 BLOSSOM LANE DAYTON, 373217627

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

KENNEDY, TERRI JEAN

7912 LONG DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

---

KENNEDY, TRACIE MICHELLE

4128 EAST RIDGE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OVER $1000 (AUTO)

---

KEY, ASCAH DIANE

3007 KENDALE DR.

CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENT---LAMB, JEFFERY PETE3212 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---LEMING, CHAD EDWARD10517 DODDS CEMETARY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---LONG, COREY MICHAEL1019 EAST 11TH CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)FAILURE TO APPEARCONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)---MASON, LARRY DEWAYNE5835 PLAYERS CT CHATTANOOGA, 37417Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY )---MENDOSA-MARTINEZ, JULIO2950 MEADOWS LANE MEMPHIS, 38111Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MULL, SHERRY JOANNE1408 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)---NELSON, ASHIA ALESIA3035 TOWERWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE---PERRY, SHAQELIA6923 NORTH TETUIONA APT 1 MILWAUKIE, 53209Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL SIMULATIONTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND---PHINAZEE, DESTINY NICOLE900 BELLA VISTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---PICKETT, AHTIANA GABRIEL2415 KIRBY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION---POINTER, JOHN WALTER4311 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---POOLE, NIKO DARRIEL1721 S SEMINOLE DR APT A EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaREGISTRATION, EXPIREDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---RAMSEY, TOMMY TYRONE3606 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMOTORCYCLE HELMET LAW VIOLATION---SANDERS, KELLY LEE5606 WINNIE SPAN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION---SHELTON, AISHA H7781 K NORTH MARINER ST MILWAUKIE, 53225Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL SIMULATIONTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND---SMITH, CYRIA DAMARIS5227 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---SMITH, GERALD ANTONIO127 GOODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SMITH, MICAH JAMES145 MARIA COURT RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY---STANFIELD, GARY WAYNE3600 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000---TAPASCO, FERNEY ALEJANDRO2616 HOPE VALLEY TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---TOWNSEND, TERRIL NM2803 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CODRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---TUCKER, ANTHONY VERNON3710 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---VANDERGRIFF, JOHNNY RAY145 ROGERS LN BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WALKER, ANGELA JENAY826 DONALDS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CODRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WALKER, TEDERICK DEWAYNE301 SOUTH MAGONLIA STREET MARYBALLE, 37914Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCOUNTERFEIT CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYSTOP SIGN VIOLATION---WARD, STEVEN ROBERT7844 LEGACY PARK COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---WASSON, DAETHYN JAMAAL919 SYLVAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYFORGERY---WATKINS, AYONNIKA BRIANNA616 W 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---WEBB, RYAN CASEY827 ASHBROOK DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---WILLIAMS, KENTRELL LAMOUNT1100 SOUTH HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---WILLS, STEPHEN ERIC13 HIGH STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WORTHINGTON, DE ASIAH MONIQUE314 MCBRIEN RD APT 15 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT

Here are the mug shots:

