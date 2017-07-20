 Thursday, July 20, 2017 76.1°F   clear   Clear

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Thursday, July 20, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ADAMS, DAVID W 
1103 LIGHTNING DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT DEATH OR PERSONAL INJURY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST-FELONY
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE
---
BAILES, PAUL TRACY 
803 S MOORE RD EAST RIDGE, 374122955 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BIRT, SHANTAE UNIQUE 
3936 DAHLIA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BRIDGES, SHANE JOHNATHAN 
198 ROCKSBURY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BROWN, CHRISTOPHER DANIEL 
709 ASTOR LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga Airport Auth.


DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BURK, STEVEN ALAN 
7734 HARPER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERV
---
BURRELL, MICHELLE DEANN 
3803 D PULISKI PIKE HUNTSVILLE, 35773 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
BURTON, DANIEL LEE 
8203 MIDDLE VALLEY ROAD HIXSON, 373431344 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CAMPBELL, TIFANIE SHAWNELL 
2517 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
CARPENTER, STEVEN JASON 
5016 KENNER AVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
CARTER, JIMMY SHANTEL 
510 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION
---
CASTEEL, GERALD SCOTT 
1904 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
---
CHILDRESS, BARRY LAMONT 
907 ELY RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
COKER, PATRICK WILLIAM 
4137 EAST FREEDOM CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER $500)
---
COLEMAN, KARESHA K 
4018 CHANDLER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COLEMAN, TORI 
4791 FOREST WOOD LANE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
CUNA, ANGELICA MARIA 
9066 EMERY WOOD TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FORGERY
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WETHER)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
DENNIS, CODY CAVONTE 
2246 EDGMON FOREST LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
DICKERSON, FOSTER LEE 
3838 SOUTH QUAIL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
DO NOT, USE 
1909 WALKER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
DOBBINS, RONNIE DYRAIL 
1407 CAROUSEL CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
DODD, CHRISTOPHER JOSEPH 
HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING ARREST
---
DODSON, WILLIAM RONNIE 
2618 BANKS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
---
DOMINO, TYLER WILLIAM 
3212 CURTIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROL SUBS
---
DONAHUE, ANDREW KEITH 
5702 JANA LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
---
DOUGLAS, DERRICK JEROME 
901 SMITH SPRINGS ROAD NASHVILLE, 38721 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
---
DUNCAN, AALEEDA 
1258 GROVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DUNCAN, LATONYA SHEREE 
67 MYREE CIR A GREENVILLE, 30222 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
---
DWIGHT, DEQUON JEMEL 
2317 MEADOWBROOK TR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ELLETT, HANNAH MARIE 
3981 AZALEAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
---
ETCHISON, JOSHUA ASANTE 
4712 PATTEN TOWN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (U/$500)
---
FLOWERS, AUSHAUNTI NAKAYA BRESHYY 
701 N. GERMANTOWN RD #511 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
---
FLUELLEN, DARIAN ALEXIS 
3921 ROSALIND LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
GREEN, KEALEY DONTEZ 
2405 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
GUFFEY, JASON S 
3324 LOOKOUT LAKE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
HANCOCK, BRANDON SCOTT 
7900 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HARRISON, JOANNA MARIE 
2904 EAST 37TH STREET APT 5 CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
HARVEY, CHASITY ANN 
203 HARVEY CRANMORE ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HOGAN, TIMOTHY ALLEN 
5310 HUNTER VILLAGE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF NPROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
---
HOGUE, MELISA Y 
2701WOODSIDE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HOSKINS, BRIAN JOSEPH 
240 PICCADILLY AVE HARROGATE, 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
---
HUGHES, ANTONIO ROMERO 
4930 SWAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT )
---
HUGHES, JIMMY DEWAYNE 
3400 JENKINS ROAD APT #516 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT/VIOLATION
---
JANOW, JENNIFER LYNN 
39 STOKELY DRIVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
---
JOHNSON, ALANDO RAY 
2205 EAST 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
THEFT
---
KILGORE, KATHERINE ELIZABETH 
5516 OLEARY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY OF STORAGE UNIT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY-MISDEMEANOR
---
LEE, ANTWON DEVON 
6324 JOCELYN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER
---
MCCRARY, KATHERINE ELIZABETH 
2807 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
MCELRATH, CHRISTOPHER PAUL 
1909 WALKER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
MEINERT, LOUANA JEAN 
7732 OLD LEE HIGHWAY OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MELLO, ELIZABETH ANNE 
6721 COUNTRY OAKS HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMO
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
METCALF, DARRIEN RAPHAEL 
1109 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
MILLS, CORDELLO LEDELL 
1905 DODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
MILLSAPS, FRANKLIN JASON 
13850 PIERCE ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICEN
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO APPEAR
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
KIDNAPPING
---
MILNER, MICHAEL WILLIAM 
6175 WHITE TAIL DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBST
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBST
---
MOORE, ALEXIS NICOLE 
213 HILLSIDE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
MOSES, JOSHUA LYNN 
HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
MUSACCHIO, JOHN PAUL 
4530 WEBB ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
NORRIS, LEJUANE 
7604 STANDIFER GAP RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PAYNE, NATHAN YOUNG 
223 MORNINGSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION
---
PEREZ-CHAVEZ, FRANCISCO ESTEBAN 
900 AIRPORT RD APT 106 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm
DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
---
PRICE, KIRSTEN 
2504 STANDIFER OAKS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
QUINTERO, ROMUALDO JOSE 
6614 SHIRLEY POND ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
REEL, JAMES EDWARD 
2618 GLENWOOD PKWY APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 374041764 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
REEVES, VANESSA D 
4313 9TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
---
RICHARD, KEVIN LEBRON 
1207 KING ARTHUR RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
---
SAHBAZ, ANEL 
5406 ALTHEA AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FTA (POSSESION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE
---
SHELBY, JOSHUA LYNN 
10718 WORLEY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
SHERRILL, SHERRI LYNN 
1435 ALLEY ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMITH, ASHLEY ELIZABETH 
522 FORRESTER WHITE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
SNEED, ERIC LAMAR 
1020 WEST 37TH STREET APT B101 CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
---
SOFIELD, OLIVIA DANIELLE 
6135 SASHA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm
DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
---
SWAFFORD, NATHAN ANTHONY 
9406 WALNUT STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
TATE, TEVIN DANDRE 
1109 BELMEDE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)
---
TIMMONDS, LISA ANN 
7603 OWL HOLLOW TRAIL MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
TROUTMAN, BRITNEY MARIE 
2241 GENEVA TRAIL APT 3 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF METH
THEFT UNDER $1000
---
TURNER, JOSHUA BENJAMIN 
18 WEST MIDDLEBROOK CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
TYSON, DUANE KENNETH 
807 WEST MAIN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WALKER, KRISTY NICOLE 
140 BROWNS FERRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILLIAMS, GREGORY LAMONT 
501 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY

Here are the mug shots:

BALDING, RYAN CASEY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/04/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (FORT OGELTHORPE, GEORGIA)
BENFORD, SAMIRA MONIK
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/09/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BENTON, JASON LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/11/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BROWN, CHRISTOPHER DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/02/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga Airport Auth.

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BURNS, RICKY WINSTON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/29/1987
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BURRELL, MICHELLE DEANN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/11/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CARTER, JAMES J
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 01/14/1967
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN FULTON COUNTY, GEORG
CORTINA, ERIC JOSHUA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/14/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OVER 5000 (AUTO)
CUNA, ANGELICA MARIA
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/15/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • FORGERY
  • HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WETHER)
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DANIEL, TIERRA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/26/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT

DAVIS, STEPHANIE D
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/13/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
DIEGO-PASCUAL, JULIO
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/02/1982
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DO NOT, USE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/28/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
DRIGANS, CHRISTOPHER RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/09/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
DUNIGAN, AUSTRALIA LADELL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/23/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DUNNIGAN, LARRY GEORGE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/20/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
FAIRBANKS, NICHOLAS CLABON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/07/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
FARMER, TUSHIMA LACE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/22/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
FREEMAN, TERRI LEANN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 01/28/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
GADDIS, DESTINY MAE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/25/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

GILES, MATTHEW ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/30/1983
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GRAHAM, HOLLY EVE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/20/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HARRISON, JOANNA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/08/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
HARVEY, CHASITY ANN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/08/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • ESCAPE
HINTON, PAYTON LYNN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/19/1996
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOBBS, ASHLEE KRISTEN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/19/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
HOGUE, MELISA Y
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/22/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HOLLAND, REGINALD JAMELL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/28/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
HOSKINS, BRIAN JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/21/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
HUBBARD, SHERMAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/16/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • ATTEMPT RAPE

HUGHES, JIMMY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/19/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT/VIOLATION
JARRELL, BREANNA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/16/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
JONES, JEMIKA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/21/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
KNIGHT, CHRISTY ANN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/06/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
LAFRINIERE, TAUNYA CHRISTIE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/09/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MARTINEZ, MELISSA ANN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/07/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
MCCULLOUGH, STEVEN GRIFFIN
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 01/15/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCELRATH, CHRISTOPHER PAUL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/28/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
MEADOWS, WILLIAM CONNOR
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/14/1998
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MELLO, ELIZABETH ANNE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/21/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMO
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

MILHOLLIN, JACK FIELDING
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/27/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MILLER, JOHN JAY
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 06/08/1961
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
NEFF, JULIANE K
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/27/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
NIX, TERRY GENE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/21/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00
PITTS, VERONICA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/07/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PORCH, RUSSELL BARRY
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 02/23/1963
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RAY, MALIEK RASHAD
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/29/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT. POSSESSION OF COCAINE
REED, DEVON NOEL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/06/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSS OF ICE METH FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SAHBAZ, ANEL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/17/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • FTA (POSSESION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE
SCHLEIF, IVAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/22/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHELBY, JOSHUA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/31/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
STEWART, KAYLEN RATREN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/11/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSUALT)
THORTON, DAWONNA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/10/1993
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
UNDERWOOD, JANICE ANN
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 05/30/1955
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE
WALKER, KRISTY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/20/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIAMS, GREGORY LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/03/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
WILSON, PATRICK DUANE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/20/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WRIGHT, SANTUAN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/04/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
ZINN, JASON RUSSELL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/03/1975
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm

Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE



July 20, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

July 19, 2017

Corker Applauds Trump Administration Commitment To “Completely Annihilate ISIS”

July 19, 2017

Cleveland, Tn. Officials Say 45-Cent Property Tax Increase Needed To Meet The Budget


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ADAMS, DAVID W  1103 LIGHTNING DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379  Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy ... (click for more)

Senator Bob Corker on Wednesday applauded the Trump administration's strategy to "completly annihilate ISIS." He spoke after a classified briefing on the ISIS topic.   “I could ... (click for more)

Cleveland, Tn., city officials said a 45-cent property tax increase is necessary to meet the upcoming budget. The city's certified tax rate (after the recent reappraisal) came in at $1.60.091 ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ADAMS, DAVID W  1103 LIGHTNING DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379  Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT DEATH OR PERSONAL INJURY RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS EVADING ARREST-FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE ... (click for more)

Corker Applauds Trump Administration Commitment To “Completely Annihilate ISIS”

Senator Bob Corker on Wednesday applauded the Trump administration's strategy to "completly annihilate ISIS." He spoke after a classified briefing on the ISIS topic.   “I could not be more encouraged by the briefing provided by the administration today,” said Senator Corker. “There is a lot more clarity and a lot more focus on partnering with other countries to completely ... (click for more)

Opinion

Police Chief Finalist’s Background Highlights Need For Community Control - And Response (2)

On Monday, July 10, it was announced  that a Mayor Berke-appointed search committee had presented Berke with three finalists for the position of Chattanooga’s next Police Chief. Among those three finalists is Captain Todd Chamberlain of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).  The importation of any officer from the LAPD should raise concern considering the notorious ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Never Rile A Ghost

I don’t care whether you believe in ghosts or not but there is one of life’s rules that should be etched in stone – “Don’t Stir Up A Ghost.” Personally I’ve never seen a ghost but when I was a little kid I heard a bunch of them at different times, and I know where some hang out. There is the famous “Green Eyes” among a handful of haunts at the Chickamauga Battlefield. You can hear ... (click for more)

Sports

10 Mocs On Preseason All SoCon Football Team

  The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga put a league-high 10 student-athletes on the preseason All-Southern Conference Football Team, picked by the league coaches and released as part of SoCon Media Day.  The Mocs were picked to finish fourth by the coaches and media.   Senior defensive back  Lucas Webb  (Northport, Ala.) is one of ... (click for more)

Lookouts Announce That Playoff Tickets Are On Sale Beginning July 24th

The 2017 First Half North Division Champion Chattanooga Lookouts have announced that individual tickets for the Lookouts 2017 playoffs presented by CoreCivic Silverdale Detention Facility will go on sale online at Lookouts.com and over the phone on Monday, July 24 at 9:00 a.m.  Tickets start at just $6.  On Monday, fans will be able to secure their seats to the team’s ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors