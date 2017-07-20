Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ADAMS, DAVID W
1103 LIGHTNING DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT DEATH OR PERSONAL INJURY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST-FELONY
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE
---
BAILES, PAUL TRACY
803 S MOORE RD EAST RIDGE, 374122955
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BIRT, SHANTAE UNIQUE
3936 DAHLIA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BRIDGES, SHANE JOHNATHAN
198 ROCKSBURY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BROWN, CHRISTOPHER DANIEL
709 ASTOR LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga Airport Auth.
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BURK, STEVEN ALAN
7734 HARPER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERV
---
BURRELL, MICHELLE DEANN
3803 D PULISKI PIKE HUNTSVILLE, 35773
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
BURTON, DANIEL LEE
8203 MIDDLE VALLEY ROAD HIXSON, 373431344
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CAMPBELL, TIFANIE SHAWNELL
2517 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
CARPENTER, STEVEN JASON
5016 KENNER AVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
CARTER, JIMMY SHANTEL
510 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION
---
CASTEEL, GERALD SCOTT
1904 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
---
CHILDRESS, BARRY LAMONT
907 ELY RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
COKER, PATRICK WILLIAM
4137 EAST FREEDOM CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER $500)
---
COLEMAN, KARESHA K
4018 CHANDLER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COLEMAN, TORI
4791 FOREST WOOD LANE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
CUNA, ANGELICA MARIA
9066 EMERY WOOD TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FORGERY
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WETHER)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
DENNIS, CODY CAVONTE
2246 EDGMON FOREST LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
DICKERSON, FOSTER LEE
3838 SOUTH QUAIL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
DO NOT, USE
1909 WALKER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
DOBBINS, RONNIE DYRAIL
1407 CAROUSEL CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
DODD, CHRISTOPHER JOSEPH
HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING ARREST
---
DODSON, WILLIAM RONNIE
2618 BANKS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
---
DOMINO, TYLER WILLIAM
3212 CURTIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROL SUBS
---
DONAHUE, ANDREW KEITH
5702 JANA LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
---
DOUGLAS, DERRICK JEROME
901 SMITH SPRINGS ROAD NASHVILLE, 38721
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
---
DUNCAN, AALEEDA
1258 GROVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DUNCAN, LATONYA SHEREE
67 MYREE CIR A GREENVILLE, 30222
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
---
DWIGHT, DEQUON JEMEL
2317 MEADOWBROOK TR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ELLETT, HANNAH MARIE
3981 AZALEAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
---
ETCHISON, JOSHUA ASANTE
4712 PATTEN TOWN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (U/$500)
---
FLOWERS, AUSHAUNTI NAKAYA BRESHYY
701 N. GERMANTOWN RD #511 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
---
FLUELLEN, DARIAN ALEXIS
3921 ROSALIND LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
GREEN, KEALEY DONTEZ
2405 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
GUFFEY, JASON S
3324 LOOKOUT LAKE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
HANCOCK, BRANDON SCOTT
7900 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HARRISON, JOANNA MARIE
2904 EAST 37TH STREET APT 5 CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
HARVEY, CHASITY ANN
203 HARVEY CRANMORE ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HOGAN, TIMOTHY ALLEN
5310 HUNTER VILLAGE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF NPROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
---
HOGUE, MELISA Y
2701WOODSIDE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HOSKINS, BRIAN JOSEPH
240 PICCADILLY AVE HARROGATE,
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
---
HUGHES, ANTONIO ROMERO
4930 SWAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT )
---
HUGHES, JIMMY DEWAYNE
3400 JENKINS ROAD APT #516 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT/VIOLATION
---
JANOW, JENNIFER LYNN
39 STOKELY DRIVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
---
JOHNSON, ALANDO RAY
2205 EAST 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
THEFT
---
KILGORE, KATHERINE ELIZABETH
5516 OLEARY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY OF STORAGE UNIT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY-MISDEMEANOR
---
LEE, ANTWON DEVON
6324 JOCELYN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER
---
MCCRARY, KATHERINE ELIZABETH
2807 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
MCELRATH, CHRISTOPHER PAUL
1909 WALKER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
MEINERT, LOUANA JEAN
7732 OLD LEE HIGHWAY OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MELLO, ELIZABETH ANNE
6721 COUNTRY OAKS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMO
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
METCALF, DARRIEN RAPHAEL
1109 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
MILLS, CORDELLO LEDELL
1905 DODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
MILLSAPS, FRANKLIN JASON
13850 PIERCE ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICEN
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO APPEAR
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
KIDNAPPING
---
MILNER, MICHAEL WILLIAM
6175 WHITE TAIL DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBST
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBST
---
MOORE, ALEXIS NICOLE
213 HILLSIDE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
MOSES, JOSHUA LYNN
HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
MUSACCHIO, JOHN PAUL
4530 WEBB ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
NORRIS, LEJUANE
7604 STANDIFER GAP RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PAYNE, NATHAN YOUNG
223 MORNINGSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION
---
PEREZ-CHAVEZ, FRANCISCO ESTEBAN
900 AIRPORT RD APT 106 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm
DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
---
PRICE, KIRSTEN
2504 STANDIFER OAKS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
QUINTERO, ROMUALDO JOSE
6614 SHIRLEY POND ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
REEL, JAMES EDWARD
2618 GLENWOOD PKWY APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 374041764
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
REEVES, VANESSA D
4313 9TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
---
RICHARD, KEVIN LEBRON
1207 KING ARTHUR RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
---
SAHBAZ, ANEL
5406 ALTHEA AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FTA (POSSESION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE
---
SHELBY, JOSHUA LYNN
10718 WORLEY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
SHERRILL, SHERRI LYNN
1435 ALLEY ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMITH, ASHLEY ELIZABETH
522 FORRESTER WHITE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
SNEED, ERIC LAMAR
1020 WEST 37TH STREET APT B101 CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
---
SOFIELD, OLIVIA DANIELLE
6135 SASHA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm
DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
---
SWAFFORD, NATHAN ANTHONY
9406 WALNUT STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
TATE, TEVIN DANDRE
1109 BELMEDE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)
---
TIMMONDS, LISA ANN
7603 OWL HOLLOW TRAIL MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
TROUTMAN, BRITNEY MARIE
2241 GENEVA TRAIL APT 3 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF METH
THEFT UNDER $1000
---
TURNER, JOSHUA BENJAMIN
18 WEST MIDDLEBROOK CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
TYSON, DUANE KENNETH
807 WEST MAIN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WALKER, KRISTY NICOLE
140 BROWNS FERRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILLIAMS, GREGORY LAMONT
501 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
Here are the mug shots:
|BALDING, RYAN CASEY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/04/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (FORT OGELTHORPE, GEORGIA)
|
|BENFORD, SAMIRA MONIK
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/09/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BENTON, JASON LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/11/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BROWN, CHRISTOPHER DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/02/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga Airport Auth.
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BURNS, RICKY WINSTON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/29/1987
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BURRELL, MICHELLE DEANN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/11/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|CARTER, JAMES J
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 01/14/1967
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN FULTON COUNTY, GEORG
|
|CORTINA, ERIC JOSHUA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/14/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
|
|CUNA, ANGELICA MARIA
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/15/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
- FORGERY
- HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WETHER)
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|DANIEL, TIERRA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/26/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
|
|DAVIS, STEPHANIE D
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/13/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
|
|DIEGO-PASCUAL, JULIO
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/02/1982
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|DO NOT, USE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/28/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|DRIGANS, CHRISTOPHER RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/09/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
|
|DUNIGAN, AUSTRALIA LADELL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/23/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
|
|DUNNIGAN, LARRY GEORGE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/20/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
|
|FAIRBANKS, NICHOLAS CLABON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/07/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|FARMER, TUSHIMA LACE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/22/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
|
|FREEMAN, TERRI LEANN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 01/28/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|GADDIS, DESTINY MAE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/25/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|GILES, MATTHEW ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/30/1983
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GRAHAM, HOLLY EVE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/20/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|HARRISON, JOANNA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/08/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
|
|HARVEY, CHASITY ANN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/08/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HINTON, PAYTON LYNN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/19/1996
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HOBBS, ASHLEE KRISTEN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/19/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
|
|HOGUE, MELISA Y
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/22/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HOLLAND, REGINALD JAMELL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/28/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|HOSKINS, BRIAN JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/21/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
|
|HUBBARD, SHERMAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/16/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HUGHES, JIMMY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/19/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT/VIOLATION
|
|JARRELL, BREANNA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/16/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
|
|JONES, JEMIKA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/21/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
- CONTEMPT OF COURT
- CONTEMPT OF COURT
- CONTEMPT OF COURT
- CONTEMPT OF COURT
|
|KNIGHT, CHRISTY ANN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/06/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
|
|LAFRINIERE, TAUNYA CHRISTIE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/09/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|MARTINEZ, MELISSA ANN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/07/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
|
|MCCULLOUGH, STEVEN GRIFFIN
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 01/15/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MCELRATH, CHRISTOPHER PAUL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/28/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|MEADOWS, WILLIAM CONNOR
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/14/1998
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MELLO, ELIZABETH ANNE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/21/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMO
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|MILHOLLIN, JACK FIELDING
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/27/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MILLER, JOHN JAY
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 06/08/1961
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
|
|NEFF, JULIANE K
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/27/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
|
|NIX, TERRY GENE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/21/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
- ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00
|
|PITTS, VERONICA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/07/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
|
|PORCH, RUSSELL BARRY
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 02/23/1963
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|RAY, MALIEK RASHAD
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/29/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT. POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|
|REED, DEVON NOEL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/06/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
- POSS OF ICE METH FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SAHBAZ, ANEL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/17/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
- FTA (POSSESION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE
|
|SCHLEIF, IVAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/22/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SHELBY, JOSHUA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/31/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|STEWART, KAYLEN RATREN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/11/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSUALT)
|
|THORTON, DAWONNA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/10/1993
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
|
|UNDERWOOD, JANICE ANN
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 05/30/1955
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE
|
|WALKER, KRISTY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/20/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILLIAMS, GREGORY LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/03/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WILSON, PATRICK DUANE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/20/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WRIGHT, SANTUAN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/04/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
|
|ZINN, JASON RUSSELL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/03/1975
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm
Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017
Charge(s):
- DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
|