Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Thursday, July 20, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ADAMS, DAVID W

1103 LIGHTNING DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT DEATH OR PERSONAL INJURY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST-FELONY

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE

---

BAILES, PAUL TRACY

803 S MOORE RD EAST RIDGE, 374122955

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BIRT, SHANTAE UNIQUE

3936 DAHLIA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BRIDGES, SHANE JOHNATHAN

198 ROCKSBURY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BROWN, CHRISTOPHER DANIEL

709 ASTOR LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga Airport Auth.

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---BURK, STEVEN ALAN7734 HARPER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDERVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDERVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERV---BURRELL, MICHELLE DEANN3803 D PULISKI PIKE HUNTSVILLE, 35773Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCT---BURTON, DANIEL LEE8203 MIDDLE VALLEY ROAD HIXSON, 373431344Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULT---CAMPBELL, TIFANIE SHAWNELL2517 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---CARPENTER, STEVEN JASON5016 KENNER AVE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURTCONTEMPT OF COURTCONTEMPT OF COURT---CARTER, JIMMY SHANTEL510 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION---CASTEEL, GERALD SCOTT1904 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00---CHILDRESS, BARRY LAMONT907 ELY RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE---COKER, PATRICK WILLIAM4137 EAST FREEDOM CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER $500)---COLEMAN, KARESHA K4018 CHANDLER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---COLEMAN, TORI4791 FOREST WOOD LANE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---CUNA, ANGELICA MARIA9066 EMERY WOOD TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFORGERYHEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WETHER)FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---DENNIS, CODY CAVONTE2246 EDGMON FOREST LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---DICKERSON, FOSTER LEE3838 SOUTH QUAIL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---DO NOT, USE1909 WALKER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---DOBBINS, RONNIE DYRAIL1407 CAROUSEL CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---DODD, CHRISTOPHER JOSEPHHOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeEVADING ARREST---DODSON, WILLIAM RONNIE2618 BANKS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI---DOMINO, TYLER WILLIAM3212 CURTIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROL SUBS---DONAHUE, ANDREW KEITH5702 JANA LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAW---DOUGLAS, DERRICK JEROME901 SMITH SPRINGS ROAD NASHVILLE, 38721Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECTAGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT---DUNCAN, AALEEDA1258 GROVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---DUNCAN, LATONYA SHEREE67 MYREE CIR A GREENVILLE, 30222Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)---DWIGHT, DEQUON JEMEL2317 MEADOWBROOK TR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ELLETT, HANNAH MARIE3981 AZALEAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI---ETCHISON, JOSHUA ASANTE4712 PATTEN TOWN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (U/$500)---FLOWERS, AUSHAUNTI NAKAYA BRESHYY701 N. GERMANTOWN RD #511 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECTAGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT---FLUELLEN, DARIAN ALEXIS3921 ROSALIND LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---GREEN, KEALEY DONTEZ2405 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---GUFFEY, JASON S3324 LOOKOUT LAKE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---HANCOCK, BRANDON SCOTT7900 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HARRISON, JOANNA MARIE2904 EAST 37TH STREET APT 5 CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)---HARVEY, CHASITY ANN203 HARVEY CRANMORE ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HOGAN, TIMOTHY ALLEN5310 HUNTER VILLAGE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF NPROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)---HOGUE, MELISA Y2701WOODSIDE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HOSKINS, BRIAN JOSEPH240 PICCADILLY AVE HARROGATE,Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000---HUGHES, ANTONIO ROMERO4930 SWAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT )---HUGHES, JIMMY DEWAYNE3400 JENKINS ROAD APT #516 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT/VIOLATION---JANOW, JENNIFER LYNN39 STOKELY DRIVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00---JOHNSON, ALANDO RAY2205 EAST 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)THEFT---KILGORE, KATHERINE ELIZABETH5516 OLEARY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARY OF STORAGE UNITTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTY-MISDEMEANOR---LEE, ANTWON DEVON6324 JOCELYN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDERVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER---MCCRARY, KATHERINE ELIZABETH2807 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---MCELRATH, CHRISTOPHER PAUL1909 WALKER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---MEINERT, LOUANA JEAN7732 OLD LEE HIGHWAY OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---MELLO, ELIZABETH ANNE6721 COUNTRY OAKS HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---METCALF, DARRIEN RAPHAEL1109 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO COATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDERRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---MILLS, CORDELLO LEDELL1905 DODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---MILLSAPS, FRANKLIN JASON13850 PIERCE ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENVIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFAILURE TO APPEARAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTICKIDNAPPING---MILNER, MICHAEL WILLIAM6175 WHITE TAIL DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBSTVIOLATION OF PROBATION (OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBST---MOORE, ALEXIS NICOLE213 HILLSIDE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYCHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---MOSES, JOSHUA LYNNHOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---MUSACCHIO, JOHN PAUL4530 WEBB ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---NORRIS, LEJUANE7604 STANDIFER GAP RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---PAYNE, NATHAN YOUNG223 MORNINGSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION---PEREZ-CHAVEZ, FRANCISCO ESTEBAN900 AIRPORT RD APT 106 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV CommDISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE---PRICE, KIRSTEN2504 STANDIFER OAKS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---QUINTERO, ROMUALDO JOSE6614 SHIRLEY POND ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE---REEL, JAMES EDWARD2618 GLENWOOD PKWY APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 374041764Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---REEVES, VANESSA D4313 9TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSPEEDING---RICHARD, KEVIN LEBRON1207 KING ARTHUR RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)---SAHBAZ, ANEL5406 ALTHEA AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFTA (POSSESION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE---SHELBY, JOSHUA LYNN10718 WORLEY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---SHERRILL, SHERRI LYNN1435 ALLEY ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SMITH, ASHLEY ELIZABETH522 FORRESTER WHITE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000---SNEED, ERIC LAMAR1020 WEST 37TH STREET APT B101 CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI---SOFIELD, OLIVIA DANIELLE6135 SASHA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV CommDISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE---SWAFFORD, NATHAN ANTHONY9406 WALNUT STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---TATE, TEVIN DANDRE1109 BELMEDE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTY (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)---TIMMONDS, LISA ANN7603 OWL HOLLOW TRAIL MCDONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---TROUTMAN, BRITNEY MARIE2241 GENEVA TRAIL APT 3 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisySIMPLE POSSESSION OF METHTHEFT UNDER $1000---TURNER, JOSHUA BENJAMIN18 WEST MIDDLEBROOK CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---TYSON, DUANE KENNETH807 WEST MAIN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---WALKER, KRISTY NICOLE140 BROWNS FERRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WILLIAMS, GREGORY LAMONT501 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY

Here are the mug shots:

BALDING, RYAN CASEY

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/04/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (FORT OGELTHORPE, GEORGIA) BENFORD, SAMIRA MONIK

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/09/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BENTON, JASON LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/11/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BROWN, CHRISTOPHER DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 07/02/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga Airport Auth.



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BURNS, RICKY WINSTON

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/29/1987

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURRELL, MICHELLE DEANN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/11/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT CARTER, JAMES J

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 01/14/1967

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN FULTON COUNTY, GEORG CORTINA, ERIC JOSHUA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/14/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OVER 5000 (AUTO) CUNA, ANGELICA MARIA

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 07/15/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017

Charge(s):

FORGERY

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WETHER)

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE DANIEL, TIERRA

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/26/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

DAVIS, STEPHANIE D

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/13/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT DIEGO-PASCUAL, JULIO

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/02/1982

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE DO NOT, USE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/28/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) DRIGANS, CHRISTOPHER RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/09/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500 DUNIGAN, AUSTRALIA LADELL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/23/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DUNNIGAN, LARRY GEORGE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 02/20/1965

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY) FAIRBANKS, NICHOLAS CLABON

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/07/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) FARMER, TUSHIMA LACE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/22/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT FREEMAN, TERRI LEANN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 01/28/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY GADDIS, DESTINY MAE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/25/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

GILES, MATTHEW ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/30/1983

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRAHAM, HOLLY EVE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/20/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HARRISON, JOANNA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/08/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT) HARVEY, CHASITY ANN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/08/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017

Charge(s):

ESCAPE HINTON, PAYTON LYNN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 03/19/1996

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOBBS, ASHLEE KRISTEN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/19/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000 HOGUE, MELISA Y

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/22/1988

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HOLLAND, REGINALD JAMELL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/28/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE HOSKINS, BRIAN JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 10/21/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000 HUBBARD, SHERMAN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/16/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017

Charge(s):

ATTEMPT RAPE

HUGHES, JIMMY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 08/19/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT/VIOLATION JARRELL, BREANNA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/16/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 JONES, JEMIKA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/21/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500

CONTEMPT OF COURT

CONTEMPT OF COURT

CONTEMPT OF COURT

CONTEMPT OF COURT KNIGHT, CHRISTY ANN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/06/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR LAFRINIERE, TAUNYA CHRISTIE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/09/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MARTINEZ, MELISSA ANN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/07/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 MCCULLOUGH, STEVEN GRIFFIN

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 01/15/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MCELRATH, CHRISTOPHER PAUL

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/28/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) MEADOWS, WILLIAM CONNOR

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/14/1998

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MELLO, ELIZABETH ANNE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/21/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMO

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

MILHOLLIN, JACK FIELDING

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 08/27/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MILLER, JOHN JAY

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 06/08/1961

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500) NEFF, JULIANE K

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 10/27/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00 NIX, TERRY GENE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/21/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017

Charge(s):

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00 PITTS, VERONICA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 01/07/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PORCH, RUSSELL BARRY

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 02/23/1963

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE RAY, MALIEK RASHAD

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/29/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT. POSSESSION OF COCAINE REED, DEVON NOEL

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/06/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017

Charge(s):

POSS OF ICE METH FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SAHBAZ, ANEL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/17/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017

Charge(s):

FTA (POSSESION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE SCHLEIF, IVAN LEE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 05/22/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/18/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

