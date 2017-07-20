Katrina Holloway, 42, Shot And Killed On Cypress Street Court; Boyfriend Is Arrested

Thursday, July 20, 2017

Katrina Holloway, 42, was shot and killed early Thursday morning, and her boyfriend, Reginald Oakley, 43, has been arrested.

Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot at 1:30 a.m. to the 1200 block of Cypress Street Court. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who was suffering from a gunshot wound. She had succumbed to her injuries prior to police arrival.

The boyfriend was questioned by investigators and taken into custody. Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are following all actionable leads. Investigators have determined that the victim and her boyfriend were in a disorder prior to the shooting.

Oakley has been charged with possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, unlawful possession of a weapon (felon), and criminal homicide.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.







