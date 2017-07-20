Man Charged In 4 Business Robberies Also Robbed Candy Man At Wheeler Homes, Police Say

Thursday, July 20, 2017

Police say a man involved in four business robberies also robbed a candy man at Emma Wheel Homes.

Alando Ray Johnson is charged along with Christopher Ray Johnson and Lashanda Denise Cummings in the other cases.

Police said in an incident on June 8 at 4800 Edinburg Dr., Michael Mitchell said he sells snacks out of his home to kids and adults. He said that day his rear door was open and he was selling snacks to a couple of children when a man rushed in through the back door.

He said the man put a gun to his head and said, "Give it up." He said he gave the gunman $40 in cash and some change in a nearby bowl. He said the man wanted more more.

Mitchell said he began struggling with the robber and eventually the gun fell and broke apart. He said the fight led both of them outside, then the man ran off.

Police said the gun was found to be a CO2 Crosman pellet gun.

Chattanooga Housing Authority officials provided video related to the incident. The video shows a female and a man wearing aa dark hoodie and dark pants with a backpack walk up to the rear of the victim's residence.

The man sat in a chair at the back of the unit before rushing inside.

He is then seen running out of the house and across a field toward a dumpster. He then went to 5210 Woodland View Circle, the residence of Johnson's former wife. He is seen getting into the front passenger side of a vehicle, then into the rear of the vehicle.

The ex-wife said Johnson showed up and began counting money. He then asked for a ride to his mother's.

She said she told him to get out of the vehicle. She said he first got out of the front, but got in the back. She then told him to leave.

The former wife said Johnson later called her, and she recorded it. She played it for police.

He talks about the robbery, saying the victim is "a grown a-- man hitting on little kids." He claimed Mitchell "had tried to feel" on a girl he referred to.

Johnson said of taking money, "If I beat a n---a's a-- up, I'm going to get something out of it."

She said Johnson told her nobody saw him come out of the residence because he went out the back. He said he was about to cut his hair.