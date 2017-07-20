 Thursday, July 20, 2017 88.5°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Man Charged In 4 Business Robberies Also Robbed Candy Man At Wheeler Homes, Police Say

Thursday, July 20, 2017
Alando Ray Johnson
Alando Ray Johnson

Police say a man involved in four business robberies also robbed a candy man at Emma Wheel Homes.

 

Alando Ray Johnson is charged along with Christopher Ray Johnson and Lashanda Denise Cummings in the other cases.

 

Police said in an incident on June 8 at 4800 Edinburg Dr., Michael Mitchell said he sells snacks out of his home to kids and adults. He said that day his rear door was open and he was selling snacks to a couple of children when a man rushed in through the back door.

 

He said the man put a gun to his head and said, "Give it up." He said he gave the gunman $40 in cash and some change in a nearby bowl. He said the man wanted more more.

 

Mitchell said he began struggling with the robber and eventually the gun fell and broke apart. He said the fight led both of them outside, then the man ran off.

 

Police said the gun was found to be a CO2 Crosman pellet gun.

 

Chattanooga Housing Authority officials provided video related to the incident. The video shows a female and a man wearing aa dark hoodie and dark pants with a backpack walk up to the rear of the victim's residence.

 

The man sat in a chair at the back of the unit before rushing inside.

 

He is then seen running out of the house and across a field toward a dumpster. He then went to 5210 Woodland View Circle, the residence of Johnson's former wife. He is seen getting into the front passenger side of a vehicle, then into the rear of the vehicle.

 

The ex-wife said Johnson showed up and began counting money. He then asked for a ride to his mother's. 

 

She said she told him to get out of the vehicle. She said he first got out of the front, but got in the back. She then told him to leave. 

 

The former wife said Johnson later called her, and she recorded it. She played it for police.

 

He talks about the robbery, saying the victim is "a grown a-- man hitting on little kids." He claimed Mitchell "had tried to feel" on a girl he referred to.

 

Johnson said of taking money, "If I beat a n---a's a-- up, I'm going to get something out of it."

 

She said Johnson told her nobody saw him come out of the residence because he went out the back. He said he was about to cut his hair.

 

 


July 25, 2017

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

July 20, 2017

Bradley County Sheriff's Office Says It Does Not Know What Grand Jury Decided After Hearing Evidence Against Sheriff Watson

July 20, 2017

Shootings Lead To Closure Of Playhouse Lounge; Skyzoo Gets Light Penalty After Gunshots, Owner And Officer "Chest Bumps"


We send out headlines each day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is a highly ... (click for more)

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office said early Thursday afternoon it does not know what the Grand Jury may have decided after evidence was presented to it on Wednesday against Sheriff Eric Watson. ... (click for more)

Shootings in the parking lot of two bars sent both businesses to the Chattanooga Beer Board Thursday morning to face charges of disorderly conduct.   On June 4, Chattanooga Airport ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

We send out headlines each day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly. To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com In addition, like us on Facebook ... (click for more)

Bradley County Sheriff's Office Says It Does Not Know What Grand Jury Decided After Hearing Evidence Against Sheriff Watson

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office said early Thursday afternoon it does not know what the Grand Jury may have decided after evidence was presented to it on Wednesday against Sheriff Eric Watson. The evidence was presented after a year-long investigation by Sevier County District Attorney James Dunn and the TBI. James Bradford of the Sheriff's Office said, " The Bradley County ... (click for more)

Opinion

Do Something To Protect Our Children

It is unconscionable in this day and age that these children had to exist in such deplorable conditions and that an innocent baby suffered and died alone in a locked car.  Yes, there is blame and accountability considering this family had child neglect charges filed a few years ago (that were apparently dropped and expunged) and a large part of the responsibility should ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Never Rile A Ghost

I don’t care whether you believe in ghosts or not but there is one of life’s rules that should be etched in stone – “Don’t Stir Up A Ghost.” Personally I’ve never seen a ghost but when I was a little kid I heard a bunch of them at different times, and I know where some hang out. There is the famous “Green Eyes” among a handful of haunts at the Chickamauga Battlefield. You can hear ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga State Basketball camp Is More Than Basketball

As Chattanooga State head men’s basketball coach Jay Price out it simply, “Chattanooga Parks and Recreation had the kids, we had the resources.” So, a partnership was struck where the city supplied 140 boys from the inner city and Chatt State brought the facilities. The girl's camp last week had 75 participants.   Just like that the first of what Coach Price hopes will ... (click for more)

Lookouts Announce That Playoff Tickets Are On Sale Beginning July 24th

The 2017 First Half North Division Champion Chattanooga Lookouts have announced that individual tickets for the Lookouts 2017 playoffs presented by CoreCivic Silverdale Detention Facility will go on sale online at Lookouts.com and over the phone on Monday, July 24 at 9:00 a.m.  Tickets start at just $6.  On Monday, fans will be able to secure their seats to the team’s ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors