Couple Arrested After 3-Year-Old Boy Brought To Hospital With Serious Injuries

Thursday, July 20, 2017
Aushaunti Nakaya Breshyy Flowers
A woman and her boyfriend have been arrested after her three-year-old son was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the child had a broken left arm, fractured ribs, a lacerated kidney and a skull fracture with bleeding on the brain.

Doctors also noticed injuries healing in different stages, "which would indicate different times of injuries."

The boy's four-year-old brother was also taken to the hospital after he was found to have huge welts.

Police said the younger boy was having seizures and going in and out of consciousness. They said there was concern that he may have permanent brain damage from the bleeding on the brain.

Charged were Aushaunti Nakaya Breshyy Flowers, 23, and Derrick Douglas, 28, both of 701 N. Germantown Road, Apt. 51.

They are charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse.

Police said both defendants admitted spanking the children to the point of leaving marks.

Derrick described spankings by the mother "where he saw her grab the child's arm in a way that might have caused the break."

 

 

Derrick Douglas
