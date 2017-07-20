Senator Perdue Praises Trump For First 6 Months In Office

Thursday, July 20, 2017

Senator David Perdue (R-GA) on Thursday commented on the progress the Trump Administration has made during its first six months:

He said, “So far, President Trump is doing exactly what he told the American people he was going to do. Job one is to get the economy going again. Georgians and Americans elected him as President of the United States because he is an outsider to the Washington system. As an outsider, he can break the gridlock in Washington and begin to get real results. His goal was clear: Make America Great Again, and the results we have seen so far are nothing short of encouraging.

“After eight years of failed policies and weak leadership abroad, there is still much work to do to reengage with the rest of the world. Looking back over the last six months, it’s easy to see our economy is in the early stages of a potential turnaround.

“President Trump has approached his new role with a business-like mindset and as a result, he’s tackling issues at a business-pace—not a Washington-pace. Since he was sworn in, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch has been confirmed, we’ve witnessed the largest regulatory reform since Reagan, coal jobs have been saved, 800,000 jobs have been created, accountability has been restored at the VA, illegal border crossings are down 53 percent, ISIS is on the run, NATO member contributions are on the rise, and harmful trade negotiations have been voided. Because of President Trump’s leadership we are now on a solid path back to greatness and I look forward to helping President Trump continue to deliver results.”

He listed:

Six Months Of Accomplishments:

· Filling Supreme Court Vacancy: Associate Justice Gorsuch has been confirmed and filled the Supreme Court vacancy.

· Rolling Back Regulations: Through Executive and Legislative action, we’ve seen the largest regulatory rollback since Ronald Reagan and there’s much more to come.

· Releasing America’s Energy Potential: Keystone XL is approved and coal jobs have been saved.

· Creating Opportunity: Over 800,000 jobs have been added and consumer confidence is at a 13-year high.

· Serving Our Veterans: Accountability is being restored at the VA and over 500 negligent employees have been fired.

· Protecting The Homeland: Illegal border crossings are down 53% and 10,000 ICE officers have been hired.

· Strengthening Our Alliances: NATO member contributions are on the rise.

· Standing Up To Terrorism: Mosul has been freed, Bashar al-Assad has been reprimanded for using chemical weapons, we’ve reengaged our allies through a multinational approach, and the need for a strategy in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria is being tackled head-on.