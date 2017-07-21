 Friday, July 21, 2017 96.1°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Boyfriend Charged In Murder Of Katrina Holloway Claims She Shot Herself

Friday, July 21, 2017
The boyfriend charged with the murder of 42-year-old Katrina Holloway claims she shot herself.
 
However, police said the version by Reginald Oakley, 43, was not consistent with evidence at the scene.
 
Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot at 1:30 a.m. Thursday at the 1200 block of Cypress Street Court.
Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who was suffering from a gunshot wound. She had succumbed to her injuries prior to police arrival.
 
Oakley has been charged with possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, unlawful possession of a weapon (felon), and criminal homicide.

Oakley told police that Ms. Holloway assumed that he was cheating on her so she grabbed a silver revolver from the sofa cushion. He said she started pointing the gun at him and making threats.

Oakley said he was confident that she would not shoot him because she had pointed the gun at him before without firing.

He said while they were in the kitchen continuing to argue that she "snatched" the gun from him and it went off accidentally.

She suffered a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Police said, "After viewing Ms. Holloway's injuries and reviewing the medical examiner's preliminary examination, it is apparent that Mr. Oakley's account of of how Ms. Holloway was injured is not consistent with her injuries. The injuries suffered by Ms. Holloway are consistent with being shot by another."

Oakley was unable to tell police where the gun was located.

When he called police dispatch, he said, "Somebody just got shot."

The victim's juvenile son was in the home at the time of the slaying.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525





