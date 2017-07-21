 Friday, July 21, 2017 79.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Friday, July 21, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ACUFF, TONY DION 
1929 EAST 34TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
BABB, BARRY ALLEN 
1201 SAN HSI DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 00000 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
BAILEY, CORDARRIUS DEQUAN 
1924 ROBBINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BEVILLE, CHRISTOPHER BLAKE 
424 GOLDEN OAKS DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
UNL.

CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MDMA)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (HEROIN)
---
BRANUM, DAVID WAYNE 
12760 MAY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE OFFENDER
---
BRAZIER, JUSTIN SHANE 
217 IVY STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO, GA)
---
BROOKS, JASON DANIEL 
1701 N CONCORD RD APT 3 EAST BRAINERD, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATAGORY FOR
---
BROWN, ERIC GIG 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BRYANT, ROBERT ALFONZIA 
701 NORTH GERMANTOWN RD APT 212 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
---
BURGESS, AUTUMN MARIE 
1236 6TH STREET NE CLEVELAND, 373115416 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BURGESS, CHRISTOPHER L 
1240 6TH ST NE CLEVELAND, 373115416 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
BURNETTE, TIMOTHY DOUGLAS 
4012 5TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
CAL, TERESA ANN 
2010 CITICO AVENUE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PROSTITUTION
---
CARNES, KEVIN LAQUE 
7626 AUSTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CARR, MOLLIE LEANNE 
4137 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374153403 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
CASEY, AUNDRIA NICCOLE 
2241 GENOVIA TRAIL SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSE
---
CHILDS, STEVEN COTY 
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032612 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
CHRISTIAN, THOMAS COLBY 
144 QUIET HOLLOW LANE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm
SERVING ALCOHOL TO A MINOR
---
CONNELLY, ERNEST ANTHONY 
727 E. 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CRAIG, HENRY MONROE 
8030 OLD LEE HWY OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SIMPLE ASSAULT
---
CROWTHER, TYRONE CORDELL 
4613 MURRAY LAKE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DANIELS, TIMOTHY JAMES 
727 E. 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
DEFORE, AMBER NICOLE 
25 PHILLIPS DR ROSSVILLE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm
DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE TO MINOR
---
DILL, JERRE MICHAEL 
245 SOUTH HOWELL AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FELONY EVADING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
DUNN, VINCENT BRADLEY 
358 POPLAR ST SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (PETITION TO REVOKE (FTA SIMPLE
---
EPPERSON, STEPHEN TROY 
7130 CONDRA DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FREEMAN, CEDRIC DOMINIQUE 
4150 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
GARNER, STEWART LEE 
861 GRAYSVILLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CHILD ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
GASS, MELISSA ANN 
874 SALEM VALLEY RD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-ICE METH
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
GOSSETT, AMANDA CHRISTINE 
11252 SOUTH OAK STREET SODDY DAISY, 373796511 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HAMPTON, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN 
301 HOUSER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
HEARON, JOHNNY ALAN 
HOMESLESS DAYTON, 37748 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HENSLEY, MICHAEL WADE 
9609 ASHTON VIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
FERERAL HOLD
---
HERNANDEZ, HUGO 
92 CEDAR CREST DR LOT 7 CROSSVILLE, 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HILL, KENNETH GERALD 
2040 DALLAS LAKE RD SODDY DAISY, 373798805 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HINTON, JASON SCOTT 
1602 LISA LYNN DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT
---
HOWARD, CODY RICHARD LEE 
421 DETOUR ROAD SALE CREEK, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
HUGHES, JIMMY DEWAYNE 
3400 JENKINS ROAD APT #516 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JACKSON, BRIAN KEITH 
315 HILLVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
JENKINS, ALYSSA ELAINE 
155 WARREN ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
JOHNSON, KEVON DEWAYNE 
1816 TUSKEGEE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
JONES, LAMAR EDWARD 
3210 BROAD ST APT 70 CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF
---
KITCHENS, DERRICK RAY 
475 Corum Hill Rd Castalian Springs, 370314648 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-ICE METH
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
---
KNOX, KEVIN DEWAYNE 
3916 JASMINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIABLE FETUS AS VICTIM
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIABLE FETUS AS VICTIM
---
LACOURSE, MEGAN ANNA 
8312 BLUE SPRUCE DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
POSS. OF MIDAZOLAM FOR RESALE
POSS. OF PETHIDINE FOR RESALE
---
LANCE, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL 
601 CANYON DR FT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)
---
LEVERETT, GREGORY 
2511 WILDER STREET, APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
LINGERFELT, VICTOR GAGE 
6918 LOVE LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
---
LYONS, DARYL DEWAYNE 
3934 CAINE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
---
MANSFIELD, JACQUELINE DELYN 
140 PEARDON LN FLINTSTONE, 30725 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: 
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WETHER)
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
USE OF STOLEN PLATES
---
MATHIS, SABRINA ANN 
2191 PIERCE HILL ROAD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-ICE METH
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MCMELLON, CARLY MARIE 
836 MCROY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF METHA
---
MILLRANEY, SHANE THOMAS 
513 ARLINGTON AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MORGAN, BRANDON LEE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
NEWSOME, IVAN DESHAWN 
4325 SUNSET AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
---
ORR, REGINA LASHON 
606DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( ASSAULT )
---
PATTERSON, DARWIN DELONGEYO 
309 LINDER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
---
PEACE, ASHLEY LAUREN 
724 SHELLY LANE ROSSVILLE, 37003 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CHILD NEGLECT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PORTER, DYLON D 
819 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATI
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
RAND, CRISTIN 
10541 DODD CEMETARY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
ROBINSON, TANISHA CHRISTINA 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
RODEN, AARON CRAWFORD 
312 CHELTEMHAM AVE FRANKLIN, 37064 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(VANDALISM OVE4R 10000)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(VANDALISM OVER 1000)
---
SCOTT, BRETT DAVID 
173 ANDREW ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CRIMINAL LITTERING
CRIMINAL LITTERING
CRIMINAL LITTERING
CRIMINAL LITTERING
---
SHIFFLETT, LYONEL TAYLOR 
6404 MARSH AVENUE NW HUNTSVILLE, 358061865 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
STARLING, GARY JEROME 
6318 STOCKTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
---
SWAFFORD, JAMIE MIKAYLA 
510 OVERTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMO
---
SWANSON, ANGIE RENE 
105 CAMEO COURT HUNTSVILLE, 358118749 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS DRIVING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
TAYLOR, JAMES WILLIAM 
3440 AIRPORT ROAD DALTON, 30720 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
THOMAS, WALTER NMN 
6504 HARVEST RUN HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
THOMPSON, MARK LEBRON 
309 WALMART DR LOT 41 SODDY DAISY, 373795311 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
TILLEY, STANLEY DAVID 
2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
TORBUSH, BRANDON LEWIS 
5706 CHERRY STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF STOLEN LICENSE PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
TOWNSEND, JAMES JEFFREY 
213 WAUHATCHIE PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 35744 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
---
TOZIER, JUSTIN EUGENE 
2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METH)
---
TRAMMELL, LARRY LORENZO 
712 NORTH HIGHLAND PARK AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
WALKER, ALYSHA C 
1250 GROVE STREET COURTS #355 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WATSON, BRITTANY DAWN 
219 HOLLYWOOD DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT TO POSSESS METHAMP
---
WATTS, PATRICK LAVAL 
908 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WEBB, RHONDA ELAINE 
4405 EASTLAND ROAD SPARTA, 38583 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WIGGINS, NATALIE MICHELLE 
7437 PRIVATE LANE APT 4 OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
WILKEY, BECKY LEIGH 
346 JULIAN ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
WILLETT, MARGARETTE ANN 
4010 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
WILLIAMS, LEON MAURICE 
3218 GLEASON DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIO.DRIVERS LIC.LAW ( NOT IN POSSESSION)
---
WOODS, REGINALD DEWAYNE 
4012 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE

