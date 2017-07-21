Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Friday, July 21, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ACUFF, TONY DION

1929 EAST 34TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

---

BABB, BARRY ALLEN

1201 SAN HSI DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 00000

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

BAILEY, CORDARRIUS DEQUAN

1924 ROBBINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

BEVILLE, CHRISTOPHER BLAKE

424 GOLDEN OAKS DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

UNL.

Here are the mug shots:

ACUFF, TONY DION

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 10/17/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2017

Charge(s):

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY BABB, BARRY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 02/26/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BAILEY, CORDARRIUS DEQUAN

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 07/27/1998

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BEVILLE, CHRISTOPHER BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/21/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MDMA)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (HEROIN) BRAZIER, JUSTIN SHANE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 08/25/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO, GA) BURGESS, AUTUMN MARIE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 04/07/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BURGESS, CHRISTOPHER L

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/24/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT CARR, MOLLIE LEANNE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/08/1989

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE CHILDS, STEVEN COTY

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/23/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED CHRISTIAN, THOMAS COLBY

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/21/1989

Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2017

Charge(s):

SERVING ALCOHOL TO A MINOR

CONNELLY, ERNEST ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 06/06/1965

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR DANIELS, TIMOTHY JAMES

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/23/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT DEFORE, AMBER NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/15/1992

Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2017

Charge(s):

DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE TO MINOR EPPERSON, STEPHEN TROY

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 10/31/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FREEMAN, CEDRIC DOMINIQUE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/12/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GASS, MELISSA ANN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 02/18/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2017

Charge(s):

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-ICE METH

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GOSSETT, AMANDA CHRISTINE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/24/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARPER, TREVOR ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 06/03/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HENSLEY, MICHAEL WADE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 12/18/1975

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2017

Charge(s):

FERERAL HOLD HOWARD, CODY RICHARD LEE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/11/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2017

Charge(s):

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

JACKSON, BRIAN KEITH

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/29/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA JENKINS, ALYSSA ELAINE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 05/13/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2017

Charge(s):

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA JOHNSON, KEVON DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 07/22/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT KNOX, KEVIN DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 01/04/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIABLE FETUS AS VICTIM

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIABLE FETUS AS VICTIM LACOURSE, MEGAN ANNA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/17/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE

POSS. OF MIDAZOLAM FOR RESALE

POSS. OF PETHIDINE FOR RESALE LANCE, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/17/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA) LEVERETT, GREGORY

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 01/26/1969

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY LINGERFELT, VICTOR GAGE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 02/25/1999

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2017

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT MANSFIELD, JACQUELINE DELYN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 06/17/1972

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON-PAYMENT) MATHIS, SABRINA ANN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/21/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2017

Charge(s):

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-ICE METH

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MCMELLON, CARLY MARIE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 01/02/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF METHA MILLRANEY, SHANE THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 03/29/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORGAN, BRANDON LEE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/08/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR ORR, REGINA LASHON

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/05/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( ASSAULT ) PORTER, DYLON D

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 01/10/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2017

Charge(s):

SURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATI

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE RODEN, AARON CRAWFORD

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/30/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(VANDALISM OVE4R 10000)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(VANDALISM OVER 1000) SHIFFLETT, LYONEL TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/06/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION STARLING, GARY JEROME

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/17/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON SWAFFORD, JAMIE MIKAYLA

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/15/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THOMAS, WALTER NMN

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 02/17/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY