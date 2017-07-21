Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ACUFF, TONY DION
1929 EAST 34TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
BABB, BARRY ALLEN
1201 SAN HSI DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 00000
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
BAILEY, CORDARRIUS DEQUAN
1924 ROBBINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BEVILLE, CHRISTOPHER BLAKE
424 GOLDEN OAKS DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
UNL.
CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MDMA)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (HEROIN)
---
BRANUM, DAVID WAYNE
12760 MAY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37379
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE OFFENDER
---
BRAZIER, JUSTIN SHANE
217 IVY STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO, GA)
---
BROOKS, JASON DANIEL
1701 N CONCORD RD APT 3 EAST BRAINERD, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATAGORY FOR
---
BROWN, ERIC GIG
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BRYANT, ROBERT ALFONZIA
701 NORTH GERMANTOWN RD APT 212 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
---
BURGESS, AUTUMN MARIE
1236 6TH STREET NE CLEVELAND, 373115416
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BURGESS, CHRISTOPHER L
1240 6TH ST NE CLEVELAND, 373115416
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
BURNETTE, TIMOTHY DOUGLAS
4012 5TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
CAL, TERESA ANN
2010 CITICO AVENUE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PROSTITUTION
---
CARNES, KEVIN LAQUE
7626 AUSTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CARR, MOLLIE LEANNE
4137 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374153403
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
CASEY, AUNDRIA NICCOLE
2241 GENOVIA TRAIL SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSE
---
CHILDS, STEVEN COTY
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032612
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
CHRISTIAN, THOMAS COLBY
144 QUIET HOLLOW LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm
SERVING ALCOHOL TO A MINOR
---
CONNELLY, ERNEST ANTHONY
727 E. 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CRAIG, HENRY MONROE
8030 OLD LEE HWY OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SIMPLE ASSAULT
---
CROWTHER, TYRONE CORDELL
4613 MURRAY LAKE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DANIELS, TIMOTHY JAMES
727 E. 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
DEFORE, AMBER NICOLE
25 PHILLIPS DR ROSSVILLE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm
DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE TO MINOR
---
DILL, JERRE MICHAEL
245 SOUTH HOWELL AVENUE CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FELONY EVADING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
DUNN, VINCENT BRADLEY
358 POPLAR ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (PETITION TO REVOKE (FTA SIMPLE
---
EPPERSON, STEPHEN TROY
7130 CONDRA DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FREEMAN, CEDRIC DOMINIQUE
4150 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
GARNER, STEWART LEE
861 GRAYSVILLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CHILD ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
GASS, MELISSA ANN
874 SALEM VALLEY RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-ICE METH
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
GOSSETT, AMANDA CHRISTINE
11252 SOUTH OAK STREET SODDY DAISY, 373796511
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HAMPTON, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
301 HOUSER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
HEARON, JOHNNY ALAN
HOMESLESS DAYTON, 37748
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HENSLEY, MICHAEL WADE
9609 ASHTON VIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
FERERAL HOLD
---
HERNANDEZ, HUGO
92 CEDAR CREST DR LOT 7 CROSSVILLE,
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HILL, KENNETH GERALD
2040 DALLAS LAKE RD SODDY DAISY, 373798805
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HINTON, JASON SCOTT
1602 LISA LYNN DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT
---
HOWARD, CODY RICHARD LEE
421 DETOUR ROAD SALE CREEK, 37343
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
HUGHES, JIMMY DEWAYNE
3400 JENKINS ROAD APT #516 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JACKSON, BRIAN KEITH
315 HILLVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
JENKINS, ALYSSA ELAINE
155 WARREN ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
JOHNSON, KEVON DEWAYNE
1816 TUSKEGEE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
JONES, LAMAR EDWARD
3210 BROAD ST APT 70 CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF
---
KITCHENS, DERRICK RAY
475 Corum Hill Rd Castalian Springs, 370314648
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-ICE METH
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
---
KNOX, KEVIN DEWAYNE
3916 JASMINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIABLE FETUS AS VICTIM
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIABLE FETUS AS VICTIM
---
LACOURSE, MEGAN ANNA
8312 BLUE SPRUCE DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
POSS. OF MIDAZOLAM FOR RESALE
POSS. OF PETHIDINE FOR RESALE
---
LANCE, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
601 CANYON DR FT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)
---
LEVERETT, GREGORY
2511 WILDER STREET, APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
LINGERFELT, VICTOR GAGE
6918 LOVE LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
---
LYONS, DARYL DEWAYNE
3934 CAINE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
---
MANSFIELD, JACQUELINE DELYN
140 PEARDON LN FLINTSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency:
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WETHER)
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
USE OF STOLEN PLATES
---
MATHIS, SABRINA ANN
2191 PIERCE HILL ROAD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-ICE METH
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MCMELLON, CARLY MARIE
836 MCROY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF METHA
---
MILLRANEY, SHANE THOMAS
513 ARLINGTON AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MORGAN, BRANDON LEE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
NEWSOME, IVAN DESHAWN
4325 SUNSET AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
---
ORR, REGINA LASHON
606DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( ASSAULT )
---
PATTERSON, DARWIN DELONGEYO
309 LINDER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
---
PEACE, ASHLEY LAUREN
724 SHELLY LANE ROSSVILLE, 37003
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CHILD NEGLECT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PORTER, DYLON D
819 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATI
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
RAND, CRISTIN
10541 DODD CEMETARY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
ROBINSON, TANISHA CHRISTINA
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
RODEN, AARON CRAWFORD
312 CHELTEMHAM AVE FRANKLIN, 37064
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(VANDALISM OVE4R 10000)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(VANDALISM OVER 1000)
---
SCOTT, BRETT DAVID
173 ANDREW ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CRIMINAL LITTERING
CRIMINAL LITTERING
CRIMINAL LITTERING
CRIMINAL LITTERING
---
SHIFFLETT, LYONEL TAYLOR
6404 MARSH AVENUE NW HUNTSVILLE, 358061865
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
STARLING, GARY JEROME
6318 STOCKTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
---
SWAFFORD, JAMIE MIKAYLA
510 OVERTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMO
---
SWANSON, ANGIE RENE
105 CAMEO COURT HUNTSVILLE, 358118749
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS DRIVING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
TAYLOR, JAMES WILLIAM
3440 AIRPORT ROAD DALTON, 30720
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
THOMAS, WALTER NMN
6504 HARVEST RUN HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
THOMPSON, MARK LEBRON
309 WALMART DR LOT 41 SODDY DAISY, 373795311
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
TILLEY, STANLEY DAVID
2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
TORBUSH, BRANDON LEWIS
5706 CHERRY STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF STOLEN LICENSE PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
TOWNSEND, JAMES JEFFREY
213 WAUHATCHIE PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 35744
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
---
TOZIER, JUSTIN EUGENE
2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METH)
---
TRAMMELL, LARRY LORENZO
712 NORTH HIGHLAND PARK AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
WALKER, ALYSHA C
1250 GROVE STREET COURTS #355 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WATSON, BRITTANY DAWN
219 HOLLYWOOD DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT TO POSSESS METHAMP
---
WATTS, PATRICK LAVAL
908 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WEBB, RHONDA ELAINE
4405 EASTLAND ROAD SPARTA, 38583
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WIGGINS, NATALIE MICHELLE
7437 PRIVATE LANE APT 4 OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
WILKEY, BECKY LEIGH
346 JULIAN ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
WILLETT, MARGARETTE ANN
4010 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
WILLIAMS, LEON MAURICE
3218 GLEASON DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIO.DRIVERS LIC.LAW ( NOT IN POSSESSION)
---
WOODS, REGINALD DEWAYNE
4012 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
