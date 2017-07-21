 Friday, July 21, 2017 77.9°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Person Shot And Killed In Hixson

Friday, July 21, 2017

A person was shot and killed in Hixson early Friday morning.

At 3:25 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person who had been shot at 4849 Hixson Pike.

Officers were on regular patrol in the area and located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by Hamilton County EMS.

Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are following all actionable leads.

Anyone in the area who may have heard or witnessed anything suspicious, please call investigators using the Homicide Tip Line 423-643-5100.

The name will be released after next of kin notification is made.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.  


