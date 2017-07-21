Acuff Charged With Attempted Murder, Robbery After Incident Near Carver Rec Center

 Friday, July 21, 2017 96.1°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Tony Dion Acuff Jr. is facing a charge of attempted first-degree murder after an incident on Monday near Carver Recreation Center.

Acuff, 18, of 2515 Vance Ave., is also charged with two counts of aggravated robbery.

A youth said he agreed to meet with Acuff at the rec center "to have a fist fight over a continuous feud."

He said he and his brother were walking east toward the center around 1:30 p.m. when Acuff and a white male with long brown hair approached them coming from the center.

They said Acuff had a black pistol with an extended magazine in his hand. He demanded money and their cell phones.

They said they threw their phones on the ground and walked away.

The youth said he questioned Acuff on whether the gun was real. He said Acuff then unloaded one round and showed him that the bullet was real. The bullet was dropped in the parking lot.

Police said a Winchester 40 cal. round was located in the parking lot.

Officers were told that Acuff afterward caught up with the youth at the 400 block of Roberts Street while inside a light gold sedan with dark tinted windows. He was a passenger in the rear seat behind the driver.

Police were told that Acuff shouted, "It's your life," and then fired one round towards the youth. The shot missed.

 


July 25, 2017

