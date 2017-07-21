2 Youths Charged With Throwing 20-Ounce Water Bottles At Vehicles In East Brainerd, Catoosa County

Friday, July 21, 2017

Two youths have been charged in multiple incidents of throwing 20-ounce water bottles at the windshields of vehicles in East Brainerd and Catoosa County.

Police arrested 17-year-old William Robert Broom as well as 18-year-old Brett David Scott, of 173 Andrews Road, Ringgold.

Three people reported driving west on East Brainerd Road at 5:45 a.m. on July 12 when their vehicles were struck by an object "causing massive damage to each vehicle's windshield."

Police said the damage appeared to be caused by a large object.

The damage happened in the merge with another vehicle traveling east on East Brainerd Road.

On the following morning, at approximately the same time and location, another vehicle was damaged by a thrown water bottle.

A sheriff's deputy noticed many water bottles on the west side of East Brainerd Road.

Catoosa County Detective Tim Busby began developing suspect information due to similar incidents in Catoosa County.

He then acquired confessions from Scott and the juvenile.

The detective located a number of water bottles in the 17-year-old's vehicle. They were the same brand used in the East Brainerd Road incidents.

The detective said Broom was driving his father's vehicle while Scott and up to two other persons would throw the bottles at oncoming vehicles.