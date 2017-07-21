 Friday, July 21, 2017 96.1°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


2 Youths Charged With Throwing 20-Ounce Water Bottles At Vehicles In East Brainerd, Catoosa County

Friday, July 21, 2017
Brett David Scott
Brett David Scott

Two youths have been charged in multiple incidents of throwing 20-ounce water bottles at the windshields of vehicles in East Brainerd and Catoosa County.

Police arrested 17-year-old William Robert Broom as well as 18-year-old Brett David Scott, of 173 Andrews Road, Ringgold.

Three people reported driving west on East Brainerd Road at 5:45 a.m. on July 12 when their vehicles were struck by an object "causing massive damage to each vehicle's windshield."

Police said the damage appeared to be caused by a large object.

The damage happened in the merge with another vehicle traveling east on East Brainerd Road.

On the following morning, at approximately the same time and location, another vehicle was damaged by a thrown water bottle.

A sheriff's deputy noticed many water bottles on the west side of East Brainerd Road.

Catoosa County Detective Tim Busby began developing suspect information due to similar incidents in Catoosa County.

He then acquired confessions from Scott and the juvenile.

The detective located a number of water bottles in the 17-year-old's vehicle. They were the same brand used in the East Brainerd Road incidents.

The detective said Broom was driving his father's vehicle while Scott and up to two other persons would throw the bottles at oncoming vehicles.

 

 

 


July 25, 2017

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

July 21, 2017

Boyfriend Charged In Murder Of Katrina Holloway Claims She Shot Herself

July 21, 2017

Sean Davenport Gets Life Sentence For Murder Of Michael Swafford In Cleveland


We send out headlines each day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is a highly ... (click for more)

The boyfriend charged with the murder of 42-year-old Katrina Holloway claims she shot herself.   However, police said the version by Reginald Oakley, 43, was not consistent with evidence ... (click for more)

A Bradley County jury has convicted Sean Davenport of the murder of Michael Swafford on April 14, 2015.   Davenport was sentenced to life in prison.   The Cleveland Police ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

We send out headlines each day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly. To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com In addition, like us on Facebook ... (click for more)

Boyfriend Charged In Murder Of Katrina Holloway Claims She Shot Herself

The boyfriend charged with the murder of 42-year-old Katrina Holloway claims she shot herself.   However, police said the version by Reginald Oakley, 43, was not consistent with evidence at the scene.   Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot at 1:30 a.m. Thursday at the 1200 block of Cypress Street Court. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who ... (click for more)

Opinion

Do Something To Protect Our Children

It is unconscionable in this day and age that these children had to exist in such deplorable conditions and that an innocent baby suffered and died alone in a locked car.  Yes, there is blame and accountability considering this family had child neglect charges filed a few years ago (that were apparently dropped and expunged) and a large part of the responsibility should ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: School Board Shoves Back

The Hamilton County School Board, told that ‘no’ was not an option three months ago when state Education Commissioner Candice McQueen arrived to take over five floundering public schools, may have to ask the Governor to call out the Tennessee Guard. A very vocal School Board shoved a bitter ultimatum right back into McQueen’s lap during a work session Thursday night and showed it ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Take Second Straight At Mobile Thursday With 4-1 Win

MOBILE, Ala.  -- Nick Gordon scored on a wild pitch in the first inning, leading the Chattanooga Lookouts to a 4-1 win over the Mobile BayBears on Thursday. Gordon scored on the play in the first to give the Lookouts a 1-0 lead after he led off the inning with a single, stole second and then went to third on a groundout. With the score tied 1-1 in the second, the Lookouts ... (click for more)

Katie Tingle Named Covenant Women's Basketball Assistant

The Covenant women's basketball program has announced the hiring of Katie Tingle as the full-time assistant coach for head coach Sarah Harris. Tingle replaces Kiaira Cooper, who recently left the program for an administrative position at Houghton College.  "I am so thankful to director of athletics Tim Sceggel and head coach Sarah Harris for this opportunity to ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors