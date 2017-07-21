 Friday, July 21, 2017 95.0°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

59 Arrests Made During Law Enforcement Roundup Aimed At High Priority Offenders

Friday, July 21, 2017
- photo by Matt Lea

Sheriff Jim Hammond said 59 arrests were made Wednesday during a law enforcement roundup aimed at high priority offenders.

There were 131 warrants served. They included 89 felonies and 32 misdemeanors.

The roundup was throughout Hamilton County and involved a variety of charges.

Sheriff Hammond said, "This very successful, multi-jurisdictional operation would not have been possible without our many dedicated, local, state, and federal law enforcement partners and as sheriff, I appreciate each of them and their commitment to teamwork.

"

Also taking part were:

  • ATF

  • Chattanooga Housing Authority Police Department

  • Chattanooga Police Department

  • DEA

  • East Ridge Police Department

  • Red Bank Police Department

  • Soddy Daisy Police Department

  • TBI

  • TN Department of Corrections

  • U.S. Marshals

 

 

Operational Information:

 

Total Warrants Served: 131

Total Arrests: 59

Breakdown of Charges:

  • (89) Felonies

  • (42) Misdemeanors


59 Arrests Made During Law Enforcement Roundup Aimed At High Priority Offenders


