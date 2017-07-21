59 Arrests Made During Law Enforcement Roundup Aimed At High Priority Offenders

Sheriff Jim Hammond said 59 arrests were made Wednesday during a law enforcement roundup aimed at high priority offenders.
There were 131 warrants served. They included 89 felonies and 32 misdemeanors.
The roundup was throughout Hamilton County and involved a variety of charges.
Sheriff Hammond said, "This very successful, multi-jurisdictional operation would not have been possible without our many dedicated, local, state, and federal law enforcement partners and as sheriff, I appreciate each of them and their commitment to teamwork.
"
Also taking part were:
-
ATF
-
Chattanooga Housing Authority Police Department
-
Chattanooga Police Department
-
DEA
-
East Ridge Police Department
-
Red Bank Police Department
-
Soddy Daisy Police Department
-
TBI
-
TN Department of Corrections
-
U.S. Marshals
Operational Information:
Total Warrants Served: 131
Total Arrests: 59
Breakdown of Charges:
-
(89) Felonies
-
(42) Misdemeanors