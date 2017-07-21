 Friday, July 21, 2017 94.8°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


Rhea County Woman Charged With TennCare Fraud

Friday, July 21, 2017
Juanita Crombie
Juanita Crombie

A Rhea County woman is charged with doctor shopping for prescription drugs, using TennCare as payment for the pills. The charge is in connection with visiting multiple doctors in a short period of time to obtain prescription drugs.

The Office of Inspector General (OIG) with the assistance of the Rhea County Sheriff’s Office on Friday announced the arrest of Juanita Crombie, 58, of Spring City. She is charged with using TennCare to doctor shop for the painkillers Demerol, Morphine and Dilaudid – which is also known as hydromorphone. All three drugs are opioids, sometimes known as narcotics and prescribed for pain. Crombie is charged with three counts of TennCare fraud by doctor shopping.

“Tennessee has taken a step forward to provide laws to pursue people who are using TennCare to doctor shop for drugs, whether it’s for personal abuse or with the intent of distribution,” Inspector General Manny Tyndall said. “These drugs can be life-threatening in the hands of people not under a doctor’s care.”

District Attorney General J. Michael Taylor is prosecuting. TennCare fraud is now a Class D felony punishable by up to four years in prison per charge.

The OIG, which is separate from TennCare, began full operation in February 2005 and has investigated cases leading to more than $3 million being repaid to TennCare, with a total estimated cost avoidance of more than $163.6 million for TennCare, according to latest figures. To date, 2,876 people have been charged with TennCare fraud.

Through the OIG Cash for Tips Program established by the Legislature, Tennesseans can get cash rewards for TennCare fraud tips that lead to convictions. Anyone can report suspected TennCare fraud by calling 1-800-433-3982 toll-free from anywhere in Tennessee, or visit the website and follow the prompts that read “Report TennCare Fraud.”


July 25, 2017

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

July 21, 2017

Rhea County Woman Charged With TennCare Fraud

July 21, 2017

59 Arrests Made During Law Enforcement Roundup Aimed At High Priority Offenders


We send out headlines each day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is a highly ... (click for more)

A Rhea County woman is charged with doctor shopping for prescription drugs, using TennCare as payment for the pills. The charge is in connection with visiting multiple doctors in a short period ... (click for more)

Sheriff Jim Hammond said 59 arrests were made Wednesday during a law enforcement roundup aimed at high priority offenders. There were 131 warrants served. They included 89 felonies and 32 ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

We send out headlines each day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly. To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com In addition, like us on Facebook ... (click for more)

Rhea County Woman Charged With TennCare Fraud

A Rhea County woman is charged with doctor shopping for prescription drugs, using TennCare as payment for the pills. The charge is in connection with visiting multiple doctors in a short period of time to obtain prescription drugs. The Office of Inspector General (OIG) with the assistance of the  Rhea County Sheriff’s Office  on Friday announced the arrest of  ... (click for more)

Opinion

Do Something To Protect Our Children

It is unconscionable in this day and age that these children had to exist in such deplorable conditions and that an innocent baby suffered and died alone in a locked car.  Yes, there is blame and accountability considering this family had child neglect charges filed a few years ago (that were apparently dropped and expunged) and a large part of the responsibility should ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: School Board Shoves Back

The Hamilton County School Board, told that ‘no’ was not an option three months ago when state Education Commissioner Candice McQueen arrived to take over five floundering public schools, may have to ask the Governor to call out the Tennessee Guard. A very vocal School Board shoved a bitter ultimatum right back into McQueen’s lap during a work session Thursday night and showed it ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Take Second Straight At Mobile Thursday With 4-1 Win

MOBILE, Ala.  -- Nick Gordon scored on a wild pitch in the first inning, leading the Chattanooga Lookouts to a 4-1 win over the Mobile BayBears on Thursday. Gordon scored on the play in the first to give the Lookouts a 1-0 lead after he led off the inning with a single, stole second and then went to third on a groundout. With the score tied 1-1 in the second, the Lookouts ... (click for more)

Katie Tingle Named Covenant Women's Basketball Assistant

The Covenant women's basketball program has announced the hiring of Katie Tingle as the full-time assistant coach for head coach Sarah Harris. Tingle replaces Kiaira Cooper, who recently left the program for an administrative position at Houghton College.  "I am so thankful to director of athletics Tim Sceggel and head coach Sarah Harris for this opportunity to ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors