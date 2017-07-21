EPB Tops $150 Million Mark For Fiberoptic Income; Over 1,000 Solar Panels Sold

Friday, July 21, 2017

EPB has past the $150 million mark for revenue from its lucrative fiberoptic business.

Greg Eaves, chief financial officer, said revenue for the fiscal year just ended was $150.1 million.

The fiberoptic side is now debt free. The money owed stood at $19 million this time last year.

Mr. Eaves said fiberoptic had a profit of $27.9 million and also was able to contribute $38 million to the electric side - helping to hold down rate increases.

EPB officials said over 1,000 of 4,000 new solar panels at the EPB complex on Holtzclaw Avenue have been sold.

"Folks care about where their energy comes from," CEO David Wade said.

Carlos Smith, EPB attorney, said large businesses and industries are anxious to get involved in solar and meet company environmental and social policy platforms.

EPB said if all the panels sell out that the agency will look at constructing more.

Mr. Wade said the cost of solar has been coming down, but it is still slightly higher than the grid.