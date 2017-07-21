Senator Overbey Nominated To Be U.S. Attorney For Eastern Tennessee District

Friday, July 21, 2017

State Senator Doug Overbey was nominated by President Trump on Friday to be the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District.

Senator Bob Corker said, “Doug Overbey is an outstanding choice to serve Tennesseans as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District. Doug has had a distinguished law career, spanning nearly four decades, and has served the Volunteer State honorably in the state legislature. I thank President Trump for choosing such a well-qualified individual for this important position and am proud to recommend Doug to my colleagues for confirmation.”

Senator Lamar Alexander said, “I’ve known Doug for a long time – and I know that Tennessee will be well-served by a man of such good character. Doug is a lifelong East Tennessean and has dedicated his life to service -- practicing law for more than 37 years in East Tennessee and currently serving in the Tennessee General Assembly. I have no doubt Doug will serve East Tennesseans well, and I hope the Senate will quickly consider his nomination.”

Lt. Governor Randy McNally said, "Senator Doug Overbey has been one of the most valuable and respected members of the General Assembly for many years. As chairman of the Senate Ethics Committee and as vice-chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and the Senate Finance Committee, he has shown true leadership on some of the most important issues that confront our legislature. His commitment to representing his constituents and producing quality legislation is unwavering. Sen. Overbey is an accomplished attorney and an unparalleled legal mind who knows the law backwards and forwards. As U.S. Attorney, I am confident he will enforce the law with much skill and expertise. We will miss his unique perspective and wealth of knowledge in the Senate but I know he will do an outstanding job as U.S. Attorney."