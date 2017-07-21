 Friday, July 21, 2017 83.8°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Senator Overbey Nominated To Be U.S. Attorney For Eastern Tennessee District

Friday, July 21, 2017

State Senator Doug Overbey was nominated by President Trump on Friday to be the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District.

Senator Bob Corker said, “Doug Overbey is an outstanding choice to serve Tennesseans as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District. Doug has had a distinguished law career, spanning nearly four decades, and has served the Volunteer State honorably in the state legislature. I thank President Trump for choosing such a well-qualified individual for this important position and am proud to recommend Doug to my colleagues for confirmation.”

Senator Lamar Alexander said, “I’ve known Doug for a long time – and I know that Tennessee will be well-served by a man of such good character. Doug is a lifelong East Tennessean and has dedicated his life to service -- practicing law for more than 37 years in East Tennessee and currently serving in the Tennessee General Assembly. I have no doubt Doug will serve East Tennesseans well, and I hope the Senate will quickly consider his nomination.” 

Lt. Governor Randy McNally said, "Senator Doug Overbey has been one of the most valuable and respected members of the General Assembly for many years. As chairman of the Senate Ethics Committee and as vice-chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and the Senate Finance Committee, he has shown true leadership on some of the most important issues that confront our legislature. His commitment to representing his constituents and producing quality legislation is unwavering. Sen. Overbey is an accomplished attorney and an unparalleled legal mind who knows the law backwards and forwards. As U.S. Attorney, I am confident he will enforce the law with much skill and expertise. We will miss his unique perspective and wealth of knowledge in the Senate but I know he will do an outstanding job as U.S. Attorney."


July 25, 2017

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

July 21, 2017

Senator Overbey Nominated To Be U.S. Attorney For Eastern Tennessee District

July 21, 2017

Rhea County Woman Charged With TennCare Fraud


We send out headlines each day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is a highly ... (click for more)

State Senator Doug Overbey was nominated by President Trump on Friday to be the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District. Senator Bob Corker said,  “Doug Overbey is an outstanding choice ... (click for more)

A Rhea County woman is charged with doctor shopping for prescription drugs, using TennCare as payment for the pills. The charge is in connection with visiting multiple doctors in a short period ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

We send out headlines each day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly. To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com In addition, like us on Facebook ... (click for more)

Senator Overbey Nominated To Be U.S. Attorney For Eastern Tennessee District

State Senator Doug Overbey was nominated by President Trump on Friday to be the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District. Senator Bob Corker said,  “Doug Overbey is an outstanding choice to serve Tennesseans as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District. Doug has had a distinguished law career, spanning nearly four decades, and has served the Volunteer State honorably in the ... (click for more)

Opinion

Do Something To Protect Our Children

It is unconscionable in this day and age that these children had to exist in such deplorable conditions and that an innocent baby suffered and died alone in a locked car.  Yes, there is blame and accountability considering this family had child neglect charges filed a few years ago (that were apparently dropped and expunged) and a large part of the responsibility should ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: School Board Shoves Back

The Hamilton County School Board, told that ‘no’ was not an option three months ago when state Education Commissioner Candice McQueen arrived to take over five floundering public schools, may have to ask the Governor to call out the Tennessee Guard. A very vocal School Board shoved a bitter ultimatum right back into McQueen’s lap during a work session Thursday night and showed it ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Take Second Straight At Mobile Thursday With 4-1 Win

MOBILE, Ala.  -- Nick Gordon scored on a wild pitch in the first inning, leading the Chattanooga Lookouts to a 4-1 win over the Mobile BayBears on Thursday. Gordon scored on the play in the first to give the Lookouts a 1-0 lead after he led off the inning with a single, stole second and then went to third on a groundout. With the score tied 1-1 in the second, the Lookouts ... (click for more)

Katie Tingle Named Covenant Women's Basketball Assistant

The Covenant women's basketball program has announced the hiring of Katie Tingle as the full-time assistant coach for head coach Sarah Harris. Tingle replaces Kiaira Cooper, who recently left the program for an administrative position at Houghton College.  "I am so thankful to director of athletics Tim Sceggel and head coach Sarah Harris for this opportunity to ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors