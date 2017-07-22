Smith Charged With Forcing Woman To Disrobe At Residence On East Brainerd Road

Saturday, July 22, 2017

Police have charged Dejuan Shaquille Smith with ordering a woman to disrobe and saying he was going to rape her at a residence on East Brainerd Road.

Smith, 21, of 5075 Ooltewah-Ringgold Road, was charged with two counts of attempted aggravated rape, solicitation of aggravated rape and two counts of aggravated robbery.

A couple said Smith was a friend who had been hanging around with them Tuesday night and all day Wednesday. They said he began to get upset, saying he was missing some money.

They said he got a knife from the kitchen and slapped the man multiple times, asking where the money was.

The couple said Smith made the man drop his pants and then had the money perform a sex act on him.

Smith then ordered the woman to take off her clothes and to perform a sex act on him. She said she did not follow through on the sex act. She said Smith stood directly in front of her with his pants down while holding the knife during the incident.

Both picked Smith out of a photo lineup.