Fire Causes #32,000 In Damage To Ooltewah Home

Saturday, July 22, 2017

Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) battled a house fire at 4137 E. Freemond Circle (Ooltewah) early Saturday afternoon.

At 12:52 p.m., a 911 call was made reporting a fire in the basement of her home. Tri-Community VFD responded and arrived on the scene reporting heavy smoke coming from the basement of the home. Firefighters worked quickly to contained the fire to the basement area.

Tri-Community VFD requested a Mutual Aid response for additional manpower due the extreme hot temperatures. Catoosa County Fire Department and Chattanooga-Hamilton County Rescue responded to the scene. Highway 58 VFD covered Tri-Community VFD for any additional emergency calls.

No injuries were reported but Hamilton County EMS was on the scene for any potential injuries.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and will be under investigation by the Tri-Community VFD Fire Marshall's Office.

Fire officials reported damages listed at $30,000. The American Red Cross was called to respond to the scene to assist the homeowner with their immediate needs.