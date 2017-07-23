Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
AARON, DARREL DEON
2111 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BEARDEN, CADE A
2212 NORTH FORK DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BOYD, REAUNA LECOLLE
3405 AUDUBON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BROOKS, EMILY LEANNE
4024 WOODMONT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
BURSE, NELSON JORDAN
185 ORCHARD AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
CANION, REBECCA ANN
2004 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
CROSS, JORDAN DALE
309 WALMART DRIVE LOT 11 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM UNDER $1,000
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
DANIEL, ELIZABETH ANN
1609 NORTH CHESTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DANIELS, COLBY VALENT E
510 CENTRAL DRIVE APT 912 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
DEAN, DANIELLE ELISE
1400 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
DRAUGHON, DUSTIN WADE
1306 W ENDY AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BICYCLE LAMP REQUIRED
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
EVADING ARREST
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
DUNCAN, ULRICA RACHELLE
2235 EAST 25TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
DUPREE, VINCENT WAYNE
3360 BRANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt.
Housing Authority
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
GILLIAM, CLEARENCE THOMAS
8924 REGENT LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
GREEN, GERALD FARRIS
2405 E 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
GUINN, MINDI NICOLE
117 MIMOSA DR SODY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HAMBY, SAMUEL HOUSTON
3535 EDGEWOOD CIRCLE CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HOBBS, ASHLEY C
727 E. 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
HOOD, LONNIE JR
3992 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
HORTON, ALLEN JERMAINE
2316 OCOEE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
JACKSON, BRITTNEY NICOLE
1247 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON PAYMENT)
---
JOHNSON, AMANDA LYNETTE
908 CREST DRIVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
JOHNSON, JOHN EDWARD
908 CREST DR CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
JOHNSON, WILLIAM DALE
1910 CLEMATIS DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
JORDEN, REGINALD
6742 BIG RIDGE RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
KING, GEVA MICHELLE
212 CURRIE AVE MARYVILLE, 378042617
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
KOMOINSKI, ROBERT JOHN
32 PRINCESS LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
LAMB, REBECCA LOIS
122 SIVLEY RD SINGLE MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
LEDBETTER, RHONDA GAY
1378 OLD SAGE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF DRUG PARAPH)
---
LINTICUM, TRAVIS LEE
5434 FITCH WAY DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
MCNAMARA, JACOB PRICE
9401 SUGAR PINE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
MCREYNOLDS, JALECIA DESHAY
2001 SOUTH LYLERY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MEREDITH, BLAKE ANTHONY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VII
---
MOORE, LARRY SCOTT
479 LAKEVIEW DR SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
MURRAY, DAVID CURTIS
7239 NOTTINGHAMSHIRE DRIVE JACKSONVILLE, 32219
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
PARRISH, BRITTANY R
10730 CALLIE MARIE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PROCTOR, AUGUSTE JAMES
3608 PARHAM DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
RANKIN, BRUCE LAMAR
3817 S QUAIL LN CHATTANOOGA, 374153921
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
ROBERTS, SAVANNA LYNN
1015 TSATANUGA ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SANFORD, LADARIOUS RASHAAD
6112 VANCE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OVER $1,000
---
SHELTON, JAMES CALVIN
2210 PLEASANT HILL RD TEN MILE, 37880
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SIMS, JASON TODD
8624 OLD LEE HWY OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
SMITH, DEJUAN SHAQUILLE
5075 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency:
ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED RAPE
SOLICITATION OF AGGRAVATED RAPE
SOLICITATION OF AGG RAPE
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
SMITH, JAMIE MATTHEW
2530 IDEAL VALLEY RD SPRING CITY, 37381
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
SMITH, KENETRA DENISE
1107 EAST 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
---
STRICKLAND, RONALD BERNARD
4818 SYLVIA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374163142
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
---
TAYLOR, JOHN HARVEY
9045 CHIP DRIVE LAKESITE, 37379
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
THURMAN, DANIEL STEPHEN
6914 SPINMAKER COVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TOMAS, PETRONA
180 TRUSSELL CT LOT 14 BOAZ, 35957
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
TOWNSEND, DAVID LEE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TUCKER, MARVIN LAFREDRICK
14701 BACK VALLEY RD SALE CREEK, 373737711
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
TURNER, TYRICE
625 MAPLE STREET CT Chattanooga, 37402
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WALKER, ALYSHA C
1250 GROVE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
---
WILLIAMS, LARRY SHANTAZ
2641 LONG STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATOIN (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
WILSON, GREGORY ALLEN
496 GREENSLAKE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE FROM CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
---
YOUNG, DEMETRIUS ANTWON
2914 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
Here are the mug shots:
|AARON, DARREL DEON
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/07/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BEARDEN, CADE A
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/06/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|BOYD, REAUNA LECOLLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/21/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BROOKS, EMILY LEANNE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/29/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
- POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|BURSE, NELSON JORDAN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/21/1998
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
|
|CANION, REBECCA ANN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/11/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
|
|CROSS, JORDAN DALE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/20/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VANDALISM UNDER $1,000
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|DANIELS, COLBY VALENT E
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/13/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|DEAN, DANIELLE ELISE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/06/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|GILLIAM, CLEARENCE THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/23/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|GUINN, MINDI NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/18/1974
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HAMBY, SAMUEL HOUSTON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/10/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HOOD, LONNIE JR
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 10/30/1961
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|JACKSON, BRITTNEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/22/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON PAYMENT)
|
|JOHNSON, AMANDA LYNETTE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/31/1978
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|JORDEN, REGINALD
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/27/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
|
|KING, GEVA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/15/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
|
|LAMB, REBECCA LOIS
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 09/24/1963
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
|
|LINTICUM, TRAVIS LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/26/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|MCNAMARA, JACOB PRICE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/08/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|MCREYNOLDS, JALECIA DESHAY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/10/1990
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MOORE, LARRY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/12/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|PARRISH, BRITTANY R
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/19/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|PROCTOR, AUGUSTE JAMES
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/24/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|RANKIN, BRUCE LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/19/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
|
|ROBERTS, SAVANNA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/17/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SANFORD, LADARIOUS RASHAAD
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/25/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SIMS, JASON TODD
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/02/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|SMITH, DEJUAN SHAQUILLE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/27/1995
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
- ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED RAPE
- SOLICITATION OF AGGRAVATED RAPE
- SOLICITATION OF AGG RAPE
- AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
- AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
|
|SMITH, KENETRA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/11/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
|
|STRICKLAND, RONALD BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/04/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
|
|TAYLOR, JOHN HARVEY
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 03/12/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|THURMAN, DANIEL STEPHEN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/02/1980
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TOMAS, PETRONA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/20/1982
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|TOWNSEND, DAVID LEE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/06/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TUCKER, MARVIN LAFREDRICK
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/21/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|TURNER, TYRICE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/06/1991
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WALKER, ALYSHA C
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/05/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, LARRY SHANTAZ
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/31/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATOIN (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|WILSON, GREGORY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/26/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE FROM CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
|
|YOUNG, DEMETRIUS ANTWON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/17/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|