Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Sunday, July 23, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

AARON, DARREL DEON

2111 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BEARDEN, CADE A

2212 NORTH FORK DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

BOYD, REAUNA LECOLLE

3405 AUDUBON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BROOKS, EMILY LEANNE

4024 WOODMONT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL HOMICIDE

POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

---

BURSE, NELSON JORDAN

185 ORCHARD AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

CANION, REBECCA ANN

2004 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

CROSS, JORDAN DALE

309 WALMART DRIVE LOT 11 SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM UNDER $1,000

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

DANIEL, ELIZABETH ANN

1609 NORTH CHESTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

DANIELS, COLBY VALENT E

510 CENTRAL DRIVE APT 912 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

---

DEAN, DANIELLE ELISE

1400 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

---

DRAUGHON, DUSTIN WADE

1306 W ENDY AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BICYCLE LAMP REQUIRED

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

EVADING ARREST

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

DUNCAN, ULRICA RACHELLE

2235 EAST 25TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

DUPREE, VINCENT WAYNE

3360 BRANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt.

Housing AuthorityCONTEMPT OF COURT---GILLIAM, CLEARENCE THOMAS8924 REGENT LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---GREEN, GERALD FARRIS2405 E 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---GUINN, MINDI NICOLE117 MIMOSA DR SODY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HAMBY, SAMUEL HOUSTON3535 EDGEWOOD CIRCLE CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HOBBS, ASHLEY C727 E. 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---HOOD, LONNIE JR3992 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---HORTON, ALLEN JERMAINE2316 OCOEE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankCONTEMPT OF COURTCONTEMPT OF COURT---JACKSON, BRITTNEY NICOLE1247 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTEMPT OF COURT (NON PAYMENT)---JOHNSON, AMANDA LYNETTE908 CREST DRIVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---JOHNSON, JOHN EDWARD908 CREST DR CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---JOHNSON, WILLIAM DALE1910 CLEMATIS DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---JORDEN, REGINALD6742 BIG RIDGE RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---KING, GEVA MICHELLE212 CURRIE AVE MARYVILLE, 378042617Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---KOMOINSKI, ROBERT JOHN32 PRINCESS LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---LAMB, REBECCA LOIS122 SIVLEY RD SINGLE MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND---LEDBETTER, RHONDA GAY1378 OLD SAGE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF DRUG PARAPH)---LINTICUM, TRAVIS LEE5434 FITCH WAY DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---MCNAMARA, JACOB PRICE9401 SUGAR PINE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---MCREYNOLDS, JALECIA DESHAY2001 SOUTH LYLERY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---MEREDITH, BLAKE ANTHONYHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VII---MOORE, LARRY SCOTT479 LAKEVIEW DR SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---MURRAY, DAVID CURTIS7239 NOTTINGHAMSHIRE DRIVE JACKSONVILLE, 32219Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---PARRISH, BRITTANY R10730 CALLIE MARIE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---PROCTOR, AUGUSTE JAMES3608 PARHAM DR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---RANKIN, BRUCE LAMAR3817 S QUAIL LN CHATTANOOGA, 374153921Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---ROBERTS, SAVANNA LYNN1015 TSATANUGA ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SANFORD, LADARIOUS RASHAAD6112 VANCE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OVER $1,000---SHELTON, JAMES CALVIN2210 PLEASANT HILL RD TEN MILE, 37880Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SIMS, JASON TODD8624 OLD LEE HWY OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS---SMITH, DEJUAN SHAQUILLE5075 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency:ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED RAPESOLICITATION OF AGGRAVATED RAPESOLICITATION OF AGG RAPEAGGRAVATED ROBBERYAGGRAVATED ROBBERY---SMITH, JAMIE MATTHEW2530 IDEAL VALLEY RD SPRING CITY, 37381Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND---SMITH, KENETRA DENISE1107 EAST 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE---STRICKLAND, RONALD BERNARD4818 SYLVIA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374163142Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY---TAYLOR, JOHN HARVEY9045 CHIP DRIVE LAKESITE, 37379Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---THURMAN, DANIEL STEPHEN6914 SPINMAKER COVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TOMAS, PETRONA180 TRUSSELL CT LOT 14 BOAZ, 35957Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---TOWNSEND, DAVID LEEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TUCKER, MARVIN LAFREDRICK14701 BACK VALLEY RD SALE CREEK, 373737711Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---TURNER, TYRICE625 MAPLE STREET CT Chattanooga, 37402Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency:DOMESTIC ASSAULT---WALKER, ALYSHA C1250 GROVE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE---WILLIAMS, LARRY SHANTAZ2641 LONG STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATOIN (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---WILSON, GREGORY ALLEN496 GREENSLAKE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE FROM CATOOSA COUNTY, GA---YOUNG, DEMETRIUS ANTWON2914 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaNO PROOF OF INSURANCEREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

