Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Sunday, July 23, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

AARON, DARREL DEON 
2111 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BEARDEN, CADE A 
2212 NORTH FORK DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BOYD, REAUNA LECOLLE 
3405 AUDUBON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BROOKS, EMILY LEANNE 
4024 WOODMONT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
BURSE, NELSON JORDAN 
185 ORCHARD AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
CANION, REBECCA ANN 
2004 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
CROSS, JORDAN DALE 
309 WALMART DRIVE LOT 11 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM UNDER $1,000
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
DANIEL, ELIZABETH ANN 
1609 NORTH CHESTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DANIELS, COLBY VALENT E 
510 CENTRAL DRIVE APT 912 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
DEAN, DANIELLE ELISE 
1400 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
DRAUGHON, DUSTIN WADE 
1306 W ENDY AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BICYCLE LAMP REQUIRED
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
EVADING ARREST
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
DUNCAN, ULRICA RACHELLE 
2235 EAST 25TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
DUPREE, VINCENT WAYNE 
3360 BRANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt.

Housing Authority
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
GILLIAM, CLEARENCE THOMAS 
8924 REGENT LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
GREEN, GERALD FARRIS 
2405 E 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
GUINN, MINDI NICOLE 
117 MIMOSA DR SODY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HAMBY, SAMUEL HOUSTON 
3535 EDGEWOOD CIRCLE CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HOBBS, ASHLEY C 
727 E. 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
HOOD, LONNIE JR 
3992 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
HORTON, ALLEN JERMAINE 
2316 OCOEE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
JACKSON, BRITTNEY NICOLE 
1247 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON PAYMENT)
---
JOHNSON, AMANDA LYNETTE 
908 CREST DRIVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
JOHNSON, JOHN EDWARD 
908 CREST DR CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
JOHNSON, WILLIAM DALE 
1910 CLEMATIS DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
JORDEN, REGINALD 
6742 BIG RIDGE RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
KING, GEVA MICHELLE 
212 CURRIE AVE MARYVILLE, 378042617 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
KOMOINSKI, ROBERT JOHN 
32 PRINCESS LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
LAMB, REBECCA LOIS 
122 SIVLEY RD SINGLE MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
LEDBETTER, RHONDA GAY 
1378 OLD SAGE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF DRUG PARAPH)
---
LINTICUM, TRAVIS LEE 
5434 FITCH WAY DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
MCNAMARA, JACOB PRICE 
9401 SUGAR PINE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
MCREYNOLDS, JALECIA DESHAY 
2001 SOUTH LYLERY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MEREDITH, BLAKE ANTHONY 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VII
---
MOORE, LARRY SCOTT 
479 LAKEVIEW DR SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
MURRAY, DAVID CURTIS 
7239 NOTTINGHAMSHIRE DRIVE JACKSONVILLE, 32219 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
PARRISH, BRITTANY R 
10730 CALLIE MARIE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PROCTOR, AUGUSTE JAMES 
3608 PARHAM DR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
RANKIN, BRUCE LAMAR 
3817 S QUAIL LN CHATTANOOGA, 374153921 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
ROBERTS, SAVANNA LYNN 
1015 TSATANUGA ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SANFORD, LADARIOUS RASHAAD 
6112 VANCE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OVER $1,000
---
SHELTON, JAMES CALVIN 
2210 PLEASANT HILL RD TEN MILE, 37880 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SIMS, JASON TODD 
8624 OLD LEE HWY OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
SMITH, DEJUAN SHAQUILLE 
5075 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: 
ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED RAPE
SOLICITATION OF AGGRAVATED RAPE
SOLICITATION OF AGG RAPE
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
SMITH, JAMIE MATTHEW 
2530 IDEAL VALLEY RD SPRING CITY, 37381 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
SMITH, KENETRA DENISE 
1107 EAST 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
---
STRICKLAND, RONALD BERNARD 
4818 SYLVIA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374163142 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
---
TAYLOR, JOHN HARVEY 
9045 CHIP DRIVE LAKESITE, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
THURMAN, DANIEL STEPHEN 
6914 SPINMAKER COVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TOMAS, PETRONA 
180 TRUSSELL CT LOT 14 BOAZ, 35957 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
TOWNSEND, DAVID LEE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TUCKER, MARVIN LAFREDRICK 
14701 BACK VALLEY RD SALE CREEK, 373737711 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
TURNER, TYRICE 
625 MAPLE STREET CT Chattanooga, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WALKER, ALYSHA C 
1250 GROVE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
---
WILLIAMS, LARRY SHANTAZ 
2641 LONG STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATOIN (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
WILSON, GREGORY ALLEN 
496 GREENSLAKE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE FROM CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
---
YOUNG, DEMETRIUS ANTWON 
2914 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

Here are the mug shots:

AARON, DARREL DEON
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/07/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BEARDEN, CADE A
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/06/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BOYD, REAUNA LECOLLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/21/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BROOKS, EMILY LEANNE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/29/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
  • POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
BURSE, NELSON JORDAN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/21/1998
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CANION, REBECCA ANN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/11/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CROSS, JORDAN DALE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/20/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM UNDER $1,000
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DANIELS, COLBY VALENT E
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/13/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DEAN, DANIELLE ELISE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/06/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
GILLIAM, CLEARENCE THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/23/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GUINN, MINDI NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/18/1974
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HAMBY, SAMUEL HOUSTON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/10/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HOOD, LONNIE JR
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 10/30/1961
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
JACKSON, BRITTNEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/22/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON PAYMENT)
JOHNSON, AMANDA LYNETTE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/31/1978
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JORDEN, REGINALD
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/27/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
KING, GEVA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/15/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
LAMB, REBECCA LOIS
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 09/24/1963
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
LINTICUM, TRAVIS LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/26/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MCNAMARA, JACOB PRICE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/08/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MCREYNOLDS, JALECIA DESHAY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/10/1990
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MOORE, LARRY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/12/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
PARRISH, BRITTANY R
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/19/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PROCTOR, AUGUSTE JAMES
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/24/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RANKIN, BRUCE LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/19/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
ROBERTS, SAVANNA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/17/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SANFORD, LADARIOUS RASHAAD
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/25/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OVER $1,000
SIMS, JASON TODD
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/02/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
SMITH, DEJUAN SHAQUILLE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/27/1995
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED RAPE
  • SOLICITATION OF AGGRAVATED RAPE
  • SOLICITATION OF AGG RAPE
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
SMITH, KENETRA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/11/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

STRICKLAND, RONALD BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/04/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
TAYLOR, JOHN HARVEY
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 03/12/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THURMAN, DANIEL STEPHEN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/02/1980
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TOMAS, PETRONA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/20/1982
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TOWNSEND, DAVID LEE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/06/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TUCKER, MARVIN LAFREDRICK
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/21/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TURNER, TYRICE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/06/1991
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WALKER, ALYSHA C
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/05/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
WILLIAMS, LARRY SHANTAZ
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/31/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATOIN (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
WILSON, GREGORY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/26/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE FROM CATOOSA COUNTY, GA

YOUNG, DEMETRIUS ANTWON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/17/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2017
Charge(s):
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
  • REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE


