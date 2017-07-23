Police Blotter: Bike Stolen Outside City Hall As Constituent Talks With Councilwoman; Man Who Had Tires Slashed, Is Hit In Face With Brick Wonders What "D" Has Against Him

Sunday, July 23, 2017

A thief in Hixson swiped a bicycle, then tried for something faster - a motorcycle. At the High Tech gas station on Hixson Pike, Patrick Green said he left his bicycle outside while he used the restroom. Mr. Green stated that when he came out his bike was gone. The bike was a "Next" 26 inch black and orange mountain bike. Store video showed a white male wearing a black Marilyn Monroe shirt and blue jeans take the bike. The bike was found a short time later at 1421 Cloverdale Circle when the offender left the bike and attempted to take a motorcycle. Police checked the area but did not locate the thief.

The manager at the Good Dog Restaurant on Frazier Avenue said a particular customer "was in his business being creepy and disturbing his guests." Police tried to locate the alleged creep, but could not find him.

A customer at the Walmart on Highway 153 said he and his wife parked their car in the Walmart parking lot and, when they came back out from Walmart, they found that their vehicle had been rummaged through and his wallet had been stolen. He said they had locked the vehicle and that his wife had the only key fab to it in her purse. An officer watched the cameras at Walmart and they showed a white male walking over to the vehicle while the couple was inside Walmart. There is a vehicle parked in front of the passenger side door, so it was not possible to see what the suspect does when he opens the passenger side door, but then he closes it, goes around to the driver's side door, opens it and then opens the trunk. The suspect then closes all the doors and walks away from the vehicle. The suspect is not seen on video getting into any type of vehicle. The victim canceled all of his credit cards and called Social Security to notify them that his card had been stolen.

At the Publix on N. Market Street, police spoke to a lost prevention employee, who said two black females came into the store and started filling up their purses and a Publix bag with meat and shrimp. She said when the two females got to the check out line, they got nervous and ditched all their items back in the aisles. She said the one female did pay for her sandwich and, when she tried to stop them, they ran out of the store. She said that one of the females did get away with 10 pounds of shrimp that was in her bag.

Police spoke to the manager of Logan's Roadhouse on Gunbarrel Road, who said an employee lied about the death of her daughter. Some employees collected money and gave it to the employee to help with expenses that did not exist. The manager said she did not have a list of victims and was unsure who donated money. She stated she would contact police when she had a list of victims.

Management at the Dollar General on Shallowford Road said a black male took a case of beer and a shopping basket and walked out the door. An employee attempted to get the suspect to stop, but he refused and got in a large red SUV. Video of the incident showed the black male run away from the store with the item. Police were unable to identify the suspect from the video.

Monte Bell said his bike was stolen outside City Hall. He said it happened while he was inside City Hall for a meeting with a councilwoman. He stated he locked his bike on signage at the corner of Newby Street and E 10th Street. He came out of the building at around 11 a.m. to find his bike gone. He described it as a "dirt bike" that was gray with blue trim. He valued the bike at $250. Police searched the area but could not locate the bike.

At an apartment on Grove Street, police spoke with Renee Cross who stated she and her uncle, Darryl Maples, were in a heated argument. Their dispute was over playing cards. Mr. Maples left the scene prior to police arrival.

Javeed Dhanani said he was paying for gas inside a convenience store on East Brainerd Road when a white male got into his black 2014 Lexus RX350 and drove off with it. The vehicle headed north on Gunbarrel Road. nside the vehicle were an Apple Iphone 4 and an Apple IPhone 6S. Not long afterward, police were notified that the vehicle was found at 1730 Gunbarrel Road. The stolen phones were not located.

At the Walmart on Shallowford Road, an employee said he watched Jerry Taylor conceal three bags of beef jerky inside a Walmart bag. He passed all points of sales without paying for the items, and was stopped shortly after. The suspect said he was hungry and just didn't won't to pay the high price. Taylor was issued a misdemeanor citation for theft under $1,000. He was also banned from the store.

A South Crest Road resident said his Toyota Tunder was damaged overnight. Two windows were broken. He said his rear driver side window and his back passenger side window were both broken ($400). He also stated that a watch (value of $1,500) and two wedding rings (value of around $2,500 each) had been stolen. He stated that he did not see or hear anything that would lead to suspect information.

The manager of Aaron's Rentals on Highway 153 said a white male came into the store asking about laptop/tablet computers. While an employee was showing the computers to the suspect, he grabbed them out of the employee's hand and ran out the store. The suspect got into a small white four-door Ford and left the scene. The tag the complainant gave the officer came back to a red Ford Expedition.

A man said he was parked on E. 23rd Street when a black male by the name of "D" cut his two back tires on his van with a knife and then walked away. He said the same man him in the face with a brick earlier in the week but he did not call the police to report it because he felt bad for the "D." He said he did not have any history with "D" and had no idea why he would hit him in the face with a brick or cut his tires.

At the Walgreens on Shallowford Road, a black male was walking around the store with a shopping cart. He then ran towards the door with the shopping cart full of items passing all points of sale. He attempted to put the shopping cart full of items into the back seat of a large SUV that was parked in the Walgreen's parking lot. When he could not fit the shopping cart into the back seat he started to empty the shopping cart into the back seat. The driver of the vehicle attempted to drive away while the shoplifter was loading items into the vehicle. The thief jumped into the moving vehicle as it was driving away, leaving miscellaneous items and the shopping cart in the parking lot. An employee obtained the license plate number of the vehicle before it drove away. Loss prevention was unsure exactly what items were stolen and their value. Police attempted to identify the unknown black male but were unsuccessful due to poor camera quality.

At America's Best Value Inn on Lee Highway, police spoke with Jessie Forester. She said she just wanted to leave the hotel with her friend William. However, she was afraid her other friend, Charles, would get mad. The case ended well as Ms. Forester left with no police action needed.