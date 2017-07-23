 Sunday, July 23, 2017 85.5°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

PHOTOS: Smith Farm Sunflowers

Sunday, July 23, 2017
  • - photo by Mark A. Herndon
  • - photo by Mark A. Herndon
  • - photo by Mark A. Herndon
  • - photo by Mark A. Herndon
  • - photo by Mark A. Herndon
  • - photo by Mark A. Herndon
  • - photo by Mark A. Herndon
  • - photo by Mark A. Herndon

The Smith Farm reveals some 20 acres or more of brilliant yellow sunflowers. The farm is on Ooltewah - Georgetown Road.

July 23, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

July 22, 2017

Bradley County Sheriff Eric Watson Booked At County Jail; Says He Is Not Guilty


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AARON, DARREL DEON  2111 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406  Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Bradley County Sheriff Eric Watson was booked at the Bradley County Jail Friday morning. He faces six separate charges of altering/falsifying/forging a title plate assignment. Sheriff Watson, ... (click for more)


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AARON, DARREL DEON  2111 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406  Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga FAILURE TO APPEAR --- BEARDEN, CADE A  2212 NORTH FORK DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379  Age at Arrest: 18 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED ... (click for more)

Opinion

Do Something To Protect Our Children

It is unconscionable in this day and age that these children had to exist in such deplorable conditions and that an innocent baby suffered and died alone in a locked car.  Yes, there is blame and accountability considering this family had child neglect charges filed a few years ago (that were apparently dropped and expunged) and a large part of the responsibility should ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Dear Friend Jake

Two weeks ago four of us piled in a car to go down to Canton, Ga., so we could tell Jake Butcher goodbye. Bob McKamey, former mayor Ron Littlefield, a dazzling guy named Steve Wilson, and myself. This would be the last time any of us would see Jake. It was a spectacular day and anyone who doesn’t believe in such goodbyes is missing out on the greatest moment in their life. It is ... (click for more)

Sports

Thompson, Bell Win Scenic City Scorcher Race

Saturday was another record-breaking day for runners in Chattanooga and we aren’t talking about the heat and humidity. It was the third-annual Scenic City Scorcher two-mile race held in flat and fast Heritage Landing where 48 of the 120 participants broke a Tennessee state record for their particular age. Christian Thompson was the overall winner for the second-straight year ... (click for more)

Three Chattanooga Lookout Pitchers Shut Out Mobile BayBears Saturday, 7-0

MOBILE, Ala. -- Fernando Romero, Randy LeBlanc and Raul Fernandez combined for a shutout as the Chattanooga Lookouts beat the Mobile BayBears 7-0 on Saturday. With the victory, the Lookouts move to 64-34 on the season. They lead the Southern League North division by six games in the second-half, but have already won the first-half title.  Fernando Romero (9-6) was provided ... (click for more)


