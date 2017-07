Monday, July 24, 2017

Here is the Walker County arrest report for July 17-23:

HAYES TAMMY MICHELLE W/F 39 Officer LOFTY RETURN FROM CORNERSTONE

HARRIS LACREASHA LYNN W/F 27 TURNED SELF IN DEPOSIT ACCOUNT FRAUD-BAD CHECKS $499 OR LESS

MORRISON JONATHON TYLER W/M 26 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION-MISEMEANOR

BLEVINS TRISHA ANN W/F 29 Officer SCHRADER DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED REGISTRATION

CANTRELL CHRISTOPHER JAY W/M 26 LPD WILLIAMSON PROBATION VIOLATION-MISDEMEANOR

YELL MICHAEL ANTHONY W/M 32 Officer MILLER AGGRAVATED ASSAULT-FVA, HINDERING 911 CALL, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 3RD DEGREE

MILLWOOD AUSTIN LEE W/M 42 Officer JEWELL RETURN FROM GEORGIA REGIONAL

ROLLINS PAYTON LYNN W/F 17 Officer AGREDANO POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE 1 DRUG, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

JEWELL SCOTT EDWARD W/M 52 Officer ELLIOTT DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, UN REGISTERED VEHICLE

VASQUEZ JOHNATHAN NMN W/M 31 Officer REECE SPEEDING, DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE

BERRY SAMANTHA SHAWN B/F 37 LPD WILLIAMSON RETURN FROM LAFAYETTE CITY COURT

BAGGETT TIFFANY JOANNE W/F 26 LPD WILLIAMSON RETURN FROM LAFAYETE CITY COURT

DENNISON PAUL LAMAR W/M 42 LPD WILLIAMSON RETURN FROM LAFAYETTE CITY COURT

GAYLOR ROBERT EDWIN W/M 48 LPD WILLIAMSON RETURN FROM LAFAYETTE CITY COURT

TAPP MICHAEL DEWAYNE W/M 45 LPD WILLIAMSON RETURN FROM LAFAYETTE CITY COURT

SHARP CLARA RENEA W/F 39 Officer ELLIOTT POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA MORE THAN 1 OZ, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

FEERO CODY LEE W/M 23 GSP Officer BALLARD RACING ON HIGHWAYS OR STREETS, RECKLESS DRIVING

SHARP CLARA RENEA W/F 39 Officer HUTSON RETURN FROM CORNERSTONE MEDICAL CENTER

HASTINGS DAVID VAUGHN W/M 45 Officer COKER THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING-MISDEMEANOR X 2

CORLEY ZACHARY JAMES W/M 24 Officer BROWN PROBATTION VIOLATION-FELONY

SCOGGINS JAMES EDWIN W/M 25 Officer SCHRADER POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ

NELSON DANIEL DELL W/M 46 PROBATION PARNELL PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

STOKER ROBERT VINCENT W/M 48 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATON-FELONY, DESTROY/REMOVE/CONCEAL/ENCUMBER SECURITY INTEREST

SHOVAN JEREMY STEPHEN W/M 38 Officer STAFFORD OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT-MISDEMEANOR

SMITH BECKY LEONA W/F 35 Officer ELLIOTT POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

HERNANDEZ FERNANDO HERNANDEZ W/M 25 GSP HULSEY SPEEDING, DRIVING WHILE UNLICENSED

KLIMP ANNA MCKENZIE W/F 20 Officer HOUSER UNDERAGE CONSUMPTION

OKELLEY JAMIE LYNN W/M 30 Officer WOOTEN POSS METH, POSS DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, FAIL TO APPEAR-M, PROBATION VIOLATION-M

GREESON DONALD RAY W/M 51 Officer WOOTEN DISORDERLY HOUSE

CRANFIELD SHAUN PHILLIP W/M 37 Officer STANFIELD CONTEMPT OF COURT

ASHTON ERIC LEE W/M 36 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION-F

PAYNE DONNA MAE W/F 57 Officer CAREATHERS FAILURE TO APPEAR-M, FAILURE TO APPEAR-M

GREEN SHUQUWAN LADERIUS B/M 18 Officer CLARK ENTERING AUTO, THEFT BY TAKING, RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY, POSS FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF CRIME

HOWARD TYRESE MONTRELL B/M 18 Officer CLARK ENTERING AUTO, THEFT BY TAKING

DAVIS LENDELL OTIS B/M 31 Officer FORREST HABITUAL VIOLATOR, FALSE INFORMATION, NO INSURANCE, SPEEDING

BOONE ROBERT ALLEN W/M 56 Officer CARTER FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

JUV JUV JUV JUV JUV UNKNOWN JUV

FRYE CHARLEY SUZETTE W/F 45 Officer COPPOCK HOLD FOR CALHOUN CITY

RAMIREZ-MENDEZ SONIA VICTORIA H/F 21 TURNED SELF IN GIVNG FALSE NAMES X2, IMPERSONATING ANOTHER PERSON IN COURSE OF ACTION, POSSESSION OF METH X 2, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE, POSSESSION OF DRUG ELATED OBJECTS, CROSSING THE GUARD LINE WITH WEAPONS,INTOXICANTS, OR DRUGS

HARRIS STEVE LADALE B/M 31 Officer AGREDANO DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

JUV JUV JUV JUV JUV UNKNOWN JUV

FOSTER DANIEL EUGENE W/M 33 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

HOUSELY MICHAEL LEE W/M 37 Officer MILLER FAILURE TO APPEAR-FELONY

HAWKINS BRANDON DESEAN B/M 26 Officer CAREATHERS RETURN FROM GA REGIONAL

STEVENS JOSHUA NEAL W/M 38 Officer CAREATHERS RETURN FROM GA REGIONAL

WYATT JR RODNEY CAMERON W/M 31 Officer JEWELL PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

CAHOON KENNETH EDWARD W/M 40 Officer BEDFORD THEFT BY TAKING-FELONY

CASTEEL GEORGE THOMAS W/M 29 TURNED SELF IN WEEKENDER

WEST TAWNYA RENEE W/F 49 Officer HOUSER DUI-DRUGS, HOLD FOR PROBATION

STORRS CHRISTINA LOREEN W/F 37 Officer MULLIS DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE, NO INSURANCE, CONCEALED OR MISREPRESENTED TAG, DIM HEADLIGHTS

DERRYBERRY SAVANNAH NADINE W/F 18 Officer ELLIOTT DUI-DRUGS, FAILURE TO SIGNAL

MILLER MORGAN NICOLE W/F 24 Officer SIMPSON POSSESSION OF METH,POSSESION OF MARIJUANA

WEST TAWNYA RENEE W/F 49 Officer MOTT RETURN FROM CORNERSTONE

RAY JR SCOTTY MAC W/M 31 Officer HOUSER FALSE IMPRISONMENT,AGG ASSUALT FVA, CRIMINAL TRESPASS

PIERCE ZACHARY JACOB W/M 22 Officer BLACK DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

MCDOUGAL AMBER LEANN W/F 30 Officer GRAHAM SEAT BELT VIOLATION, PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY, CROSSING THE GUARD LINE WITH WEAPONS,INTOXICANTS, DRUGS

HILL JOYCE YVONNE B/F 33 Officer CLARK DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE,SPEEDING

PENCE MECHELE NANCY W/F 49 Officer ENGLAND DRIVING ON EXPIRED LICENSE, NO INSURANCE, TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS, DUI, DRIVING ON WRONG SIDE OF THE ROAD, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE, PEDESTRIAN UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MEAD JORDAN ALEXANDER W/M 17 Officer TERRY POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ

THOMPSON RIVER LEE W/M 18 Officer TERRY POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ

KINSELLA SHEILA KAYE W/F 47 Officer ELLIOTT DRIVING WHILE UNLICENSED

MCFALL ASHTON BLAKE W/M 19 Officer TERRY DRIVING ON SUSPENDED REGISTRATION, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

PAGLENO RICHARD LYLE W/M 34 Officer REECE DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

ADAMS RONALD PAYNE W/M 55 Officer WEBER DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE, NO PROOF OF INSURANCE, EXPIRED REGISTRATION

GUNNER TRAVIS WESTLY W/M 40 Officer HUGGINS DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE, NO INSURANCE, NO TAILLIGHTS

DAVIS CLAYTON ALEXANDER B/M 47 Officer CHANDLER OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT, POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, LITTERING HIGHWAY, BICYCLE EQUIPMENT VIOLATION

DOWDY RONALD LEBRON B/M 53 Officer ELLIOTT DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, MOVE OVER LAW

JUV JUV JUV JUV JUV JUV JUV

MOTLEY JIMMY MICHAEL W/M 31 Officer BLACK PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

WHITE KRISTIN NICOLE W/F 35 Officer BLACK CRIMINAL TRESPASS

STINNETT JESSIE JAMES W/M 41 Officer BLACK CRIMINAL TRESPASS

SISK TINA LASHAE W/F 43 Officer AGREDANO FAILURE TO APPEAR FELONY

BARRETT ROBERT EUGENE W/M 53 Officer AGREDANO POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

FOWLER MARK DEWAYNE W/M 51 TURNED SELF IN HOLD FOR PDC

ROTH JAMES DAVID W/M 31 Officer BLACK DUI-DRUGS

FICKEY RYAN DAVID W/M 26 Officer WILSON OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT, PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BROWN ERIC SAMUEL W/M 32 Officer WILSON INDECENT EXPOSURE, PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PENN CORY CENTRELL B/M 36 CHATTOOGA COUNTY HOLD FOR PDC

CASTILLO KAYLA NAOMI W/F 25 Officer ELLIOT FAILURE TO APPEAR-FELONY