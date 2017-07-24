 Tuesday, July 25, 2017 80.8°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Commissioner Smedley Launches Re-election Campaign

Monday, July 24, 2017

District 7 County Commissioner Sabrena Smedley is launching her re-election campaign with a fundraiser. 

The reception honoring Commissioner Smedley will be Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 6-8 p.m. at the home of Dr. Keith and Laura Lee Dressler, 2363 Heavenly View in Ooltewah. 

The hosts are: Tennessee State Senator Bo Watson, Tennessee State Rep. Gerald McCormick, Chattanooga City Councilman Darrin Ledford, Homebuilders Association of Greater Chattanooga, Linda Brock, Joe Conner, Franklin Farrow, Mark Hite, Sam Issa, Jonathan and Rachel Mason, Mike Moon, Pat Neuhoff, Barry Payne, Ben Phillips, Mike Price, Sharp Properties, Geoff Ramsey, Emerson Russell, Charles and Harriet Smedley, James and Carrol Smedley, Brenda Turner and Greg Vital. 

The co-hosts are: Tennessee State Senator Todd Gardenhire, Tennessee State Reps. Mike Carter and Marc Gravitt, Hamilton County Assessor of Property Marty Haynes, Hamilton County School Board Member Joe Wingate, David Barto, Randy Durham, Derrick and Becky English, Jason Farmer, Ray Fox, Sterling and Kay Jetton, William Haisten, Andy Hodes, Duane Horton, Hal and Teresa North, John and Janice Robertson, Brent Severs, Vicki Trapp and Shawn Whitfield. 

Donations to attend are $1,000 per couple for the hosts, $500 per couple for the co-hosts and $200 for couples and $100 for individuals. 

 


July 24, 2017

Sevier County Couple Charged In Child's Death

A joint investigation by s pecial agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Gatlinburg Police Department has resulted in the indictment of a Sevier County couple in connection with the death of their child. On July 14, at the request of 4th District Attorney General James Dunn, TBI special agents joined the Gatlinburg Police Department in investigating the circumstances ... (click for more)

Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department Battles Barn Fire

The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department has been battling a barn fire located at 10986 Apison Pike in Collegedale. A 911 call was made around  6:30 p.m.  reporting a barn fire behind the resident's house. Firefighters arrived on the scene reporting a fully-involved barn fire. Since the barn was unoccupied and empty, firefighters controlled the fire ... (click for more)

Opinion

Do Something To Protect Our Children

It is unconscionable in this day and age that these children had to exist in such deplorable conditions and that an innocent baby suffered and died alone in a locked car.  Yes, there is blame and accountability considering this family had child neglect charges filed a few years ago (that were apparently dropped and expunged) and a large part of the responsibility should ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Chik-fil-A Commits To East Ridge And Camp Jordan Development

In less than three weeks after a plan that could enhance Camp Jordan in East Ridge was announced, it has been learned that a Chik-fil-A restaurant will break ground at Jordan Crossing this fall. While developers John Healy, Matt Woods and Ethan Woods cannot make a public comment, the news is every bit as profound as James Earl Jones saying, “If you build it, they will come,” in ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Team Wins 17U Division I AAU National Championship

Team NLP(TN) from Chattanooga won the 17U Division I AAU National Championship on Sunday with a 61-56 victory over the Miami Runnin' Rebels. The game was televised on ESPN. Team NLP(TN) program is coached by Brainerd High School Assistant Coach, Steve Cook Jr (Chattanooga Christian High School graduate), while E'Jay Ward (Brainerd High School graduate) serves as his assistant ... (click for more)

Lookouts Rally Falls Short In Sunday's 6-4 Loss At Mobile

MOBILE, Ala.  -- Sherman Johnson hit a two-run double in the second inning, and Alberto Triunfel singled three times as the Mobile BayBears topped the Chattanooga Lookouts 6-4 on Sunday.  Trailing 6-1, the Lookouts rallied for three runs in the eighth inning but that would be all for the night. Lookouts starting pitcher Felix Jorge (8-2) was shelled for the second ... (click for more)


