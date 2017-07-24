Commissioner Smedley Launches Re-election Campaign

Monday, July 24, 2017

District 7 County Commissioner Sabrena Smedley is launching her re-election campaign with a fundraiser.

The reception honoring Commissioner Smedley will be Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 6-8 p.m. at the home of Dr. Keith and Laura Lee Dressler, 2363 Heavenly View in Ooltewah.

The hosts are: Tennessee State Senator Bo Watson, Tennessee State Rep. Gerald McCormick, Chattanooga City Councilman Darrin Ledford, Homebuilders Association of Greater Chattanooga, Linda Brock, Joe Conner, Franklin Farrow, Mark Hite, Sam Issa, Jonathan and Rachel Mason, Mike Moon, Pat Neuhoff, Barry Payne, Ben Phillips, Mike Price, Sharp Properties, Geoff Ramsey, Emerson Russell, Charles and Harriet Smedley, James and Carrol Smedley, Brenda Turner and Greg Vital.

The co-hosts are: Tennessee State Senator Todd Gardenhire, Tennessee State Reps. Mike Carter and Marc Gravitt, Hamilton County Assessor of Property Marty Haynes, Hamilton County School Board Member Joe Wingate, David Barto, Randy Durham, Derrick and Becky English, Jason Farmer, Ray Fox, Sterling and Kay Jetton, William Haisten, Andy Hodes, Duane Horton, Hal and Teresa North, John and Janice Robertson, Brent Severs, Vicki Trapp and Shawn Whitfield.



Donations to attend are $1,000 per couple for the hosts, $500 per couple for the co-hosts and $200 for couples and $100 for individuals.