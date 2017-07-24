Monday, July 24, 2017

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for July 14-20:

07-14-17

Michael Jamal Robinson, 22, of 1799 Cynthia Drive, Rossville arrested on probation violation.



Cody Gage Thomas Murray, 23, of 310 Eastview Drive, East Ridge arrested for possession of marijuana.



Ben Alexander Childers, 19, of 74 Nicole Lane, Ringgold arrested for probation violation.



Jonathan Robert Parker, 20, of 53 Mary Lane, Rossville arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.



07-16-17

Ashley Nicole Clark, 32, of 201 Riverview Road, Jackson, GA arrested on an outstanding warrant.





Eric Scott Bowman, 41, of 18 Lakeshore Drive, Chatsworth arrested on a charge of simple battery.07-17-17Kelly Anne Nazare, 52, of Lafayette arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked, expired decal, fugitive and theft by receiving property stolen in another state.Jennifer Lynn Janow, 30, of 39 Stokely Drive, Chickamauga arrested on charges of distracted driver and fugitive.Michael Dewayne McNabb, 34, of 39 Stokely Drive, Chickamauga arrested on a charge of suspended license.Meliton Nunez-Cervantes, 41, of 4395 Chamblee-Tucker Road, Tucker, GA arrested on a charge of driving without a license.James Wesley Bowers, 29, of 55 Canterberry Lane, Lafayette arrested on charges of brake light requirement, driving under the influence of alcohol, headlight requirement and open container of alcohol.07-18-17Ashley Nichole Stailey, 29, of 27 Lilac Lane, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of theft by deception.John Wesley Hawkins, 25, of 651 Slygo Road, Trenton arrested for failure to appear.07-19-17Lesley S. Gillyard, 19, of 54 Pinto Lane, Ringgold arrested on charges of possession of schedule I and possession of schedule II.Stephen Michael Underwood, 34, of 9654 Norman Street, Soddy Daisy arrested on charges of public drunkenness and violation of Georgia’s controlled substance act.Ryan Casey Steven Balding, 35, of 650 Taso Lane, Cleveland, TN arrested for failure to appear.Speeding………18License required…………3Vehicles within jurisdiction of public service commission……….2Driving while license suspended or revoked………2Following too closely………….3Operation of vehicle without current plate……….8Possession of marijuana……….1Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs……….2Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle…….1Failure to exercise due care………4Standards for brake lights and signal devices……….1Commercial vehicle driver violation……….1Vehicle turning left……….1Required position and methods of turning at intersections…………2Duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident………1Use of multiple-beam road lighting equipment……….1Use of “fighting words”, obscene and/or vulgar language……….1Suspended registration……….1Failure to obey traffic control devices……….2Tail lights………..1Failure to signal turn or lane change……….1When lighted headlights & other lights required………..1Seat belt violations………..2Driving on roadways laned for traffic……….2