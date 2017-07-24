Davis Gets 2-Year Federal Prison Term After Failing To Register As Sex Offender After Moving To Chattanooga

Monday, July 24, 2017

Louis John Davis was sentenced on Monday to serve two years in federal prison for failing to register as a sex offender after moving to Chattanooga two years ago.

Prosecutor Perry Piper said Davis never let the state of Michigan know that he was leaving and did not let Tennessee know that he had arrived.

He said, "Registration is not a burden. There is no reason not to register."

Attorney Lee Davis said Davis had not had any infractions during his two years in Chattanooga.

He said he moved here because his mother lives in Chattanooga.

"There has been no misconduct," he said.

He will be under five years of supervised release after the finishes the prison term.