Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department Battles Barn Fire

Monday, July 24, 2017

The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department has been battling a barn fire located at 10986 Apison Pike in Collegedale.

A 911 call was made around 6:30 p.m. reporting a barn fire behind the resident's house.

Firefighters arrived on the scene reporting a fully-involved barn fire. Since the barn was unoccupied and empty, firefighters controlled the fire to the barn.

No injuries were reported but Hamilton County EMS was on the scene for any potential injuries.

The cause of the fire is undetermined but will be under investigation by the Tri-Community VFD Fire Marshall's Office. Damages are not reported at this time.

Hamilton County Marine Rescue responded to the scene for rehab.