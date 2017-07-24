 Tuesday, July 25, 2017 77.9°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Sevier County Couple Charged In Child's Death

Monday, July 24, 2017
Anthony Phillips
Anthony Phillips

A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Gatlinburg Police Department has resulted in the indictment of a Sevier County couple in connection with the death of their child.

On July 14, at the request of 4th District Attorney General James Dunn, TBI special agents joined the Gatlinburg Police Department in investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of two-year-old Kipp Phillips. On that day, officers with the Gatlinburg Police Department responded to a home in the 400 block of Laurel Avenue after being notified that a child had been left in a vehicle overnight. Upon arrival, the child was found deceased. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information leading to Anthony D. Phillips 26, and Jade E. Phillips, 24, the child’s parents, as the individuals responsible for his death.

On Monday, the Sevier County Grand Jury returned indictments charging each with two counts of first degree murder, one count of aggravated child abuse and one count of aggravated child neglect.

This afternoon, information was developed that Anthony and Jade Phillips were at a home in Westmoreland, Tn. TBI agents, with the assistance of the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, arrested the couple without incident. Both were booked into the Sumner County Jail and are being held on a $250,000 bond.

Jade Phillips
Jade Phillips

July 24, 2017

Sevier County Couple Charged In Child's Death

July 24, 2017

Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department Battles Barn Fire

July 24, 2017

Hayes Charged With Driving VW Beetle 98 MPH On I-75; Fighting EMS Personnel, Police


A joint investigation by s pecial agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Gatlinburg Police Department has resulted in the indictment of a Sevier County couple in connection ... (click for more)

The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department has been battling a barn fire located at 10986 Apison Pike in Collegedale. A 911 call was made around  6:30 p.m.  reporting a ... (click for more)

Police have charged Devin Athen Hayes with driving a Volkswagen Beetle 98 mph on I-75 near mile marker 6, then later fighting EMS personnel and police. Hayes, 27, of 3900 Wiley Ave., East ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Sevier County Couple Charged In Child's Death

A joint investigation by s pecial agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Gatlinburg Police Department has resulted in the indictment of a Sevier County couple in connection with the death of their child. On July 14, at the request of 4th District Attorney General James Dunn, TBI special agents joined the Gatlinburg Police Department in investigating the circumstances ... (click for more)

Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department Battles Barn Fire

The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department has been battling a barn fire located at 10986 Apison Pike in Collegedale. A 911 call was made around  6:30 p.m.  reporting a barn fire behind the resident's house. Firefighters arrived on the scene reporting a fully-involved barn fire. Since the barn was unoccupied and empty, firefighters controlled the fire ... (click for more)

Opinion

Do Something To Protect Our Children

It is unconscionable in this day and age that these children had to exist in such deplorable conditions and that an innocent baby suffered and died alone in a locked car.  Yes, there is blame and accountability considering this family had child neglect charges filed a few years ago (that were apparently dropped and expunged) and a large part of the responsibility should ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Chik-fil-A Commits To East Ridge And Camp Jordan Development

In less than three weeks after a plan that could enhance Camp Jordan in East Ridge was announced, it has been learned that a Chik-fil-A restaurant will break ground at Jordan Crossing this fall. While developers John Healy, Matt Woods and Ethan Woods cannot make a public comment, the news is every bit as profound as James Earl Jones saying, “If you build it, they will come,” in ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Team Wins 17U Division I AAU National Championship

Team NLP(TN) from Chattanooga won the 17U Division I AAU National Championship on Sunday with a 61-56 victory over the Miami Runnin' Rebels. The game was televised on ESPN. Team NLP(TN) program is coached by Brainerd High School Assistant Coach, Steve Cook Jr (Chattanooga Christian High School graduate), while E'Jay Ward (Brainerd High School graduate) serves as his assistant ... (click for more)

Lookouts Rally Falls Short In Sunday's 6-4 Loss At Mobile

MOBILE, Ala.  -- Sherman Johnson hit a two-run double in the second inning, and Alberto Triunfel singled three times as the Mobile BayBears topped the Chattanooga Lookouts 6-4 on Sunday.  Trailing 6-1, the Lookouts rallied for three runs in the eighth inning but that would be all for the night. Lookouts starting pitcher Felix Jorge (8-2) was shelled for the second ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors