Sevier County Couple Charged In Child's Death

Monday, July 24, 2017

A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Gatlinburg Police Department has resulted in the indictment of a Sevier County couple in connection with the death of their child.

On July 14, at the request of 4th District Attorney General James Dunn, TBI special agents joined the Gatlinburg Police Department in investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of two-year-old Kipp Phillips. On that day, officers with the Gatlinburg Police Department responded to a home in the 400 block of Laurel Avenue after being notified that a child had been left in a vehicle overnight. Upon arrival, the child was found deceased. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information leading to Anthony D. Phillips 26, and Jade E. Phillips, 24, the child’s parents, as the individuals responsible for his death.

On Monday, the Sevier County Grand Jury returned indictments charging each with two counts of first degree murder, one count of aggravated child abuse and one count of aggravated child neglect.

This afternoon, information was developed that Anthony and Jade Phillips were at a home in Westmoreland, Tn. TBI agents, with the assistance of the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, arrested the couple without incident. Both were booked into the Sumner County Jail and are being held on a $250,000 bond.