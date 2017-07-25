 Thursday, July 20, 2017 94.3°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Tuesday, July 25, 2017

We send out headlines each day of the latest Chattanooga news.

Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.

We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly.

To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com

In addition, like us on Facebook and Twitter and get our news sent to you "in real time.'

Our Internet newspaper allows us to post stories very quickly – there is no need to wait for a press run or for carriers to deliver the paper.

It is always free to read all the articles on Chattanoogan.com.

Click on the links below and be sure to "like" us on Facebook and "follow" us on Twitter.

With the feeds, you will be able to catch up on the local news as it happens. There are immediate Facebook and Twitter feeds from all of the local news articles posted on Chattanoogan.com. You will also receive links to the latest Opinion articles on Chattanoogan.com. 

find us on facebook              follow me on twitter


July 25, 2017

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

July 20, 2017

Long-Sought Fix For Northpoint Boulevard Set To Start Sunday

July 20, 2017

Corker Believes Best Path Is To Repeal ACA; Start Over On Level Playing Field; DesJarlais Wants To Force A Vote On Obamacare Repeal


We send out headlines each day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is a highly ... (click for more)

Construction is set to begin on  Sunday  and last about one month on a long-sought fix for Northpoint Boulevard in Hixson.   The repairs to bring the road up to standards ... (click for more)

Senator Bob Corker said Thursday he believes Congress should repeal the Affordable Care Act and "start over on a level playing field." He said, “After being involved in many discussions over ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

We send out headlines each day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly. To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com In addition, like us on Facebook ... (click for more)

Long-Sought Fix For Northpoint Boulevard Set To Start Sunday

Construction is set to begin on  Sunday  and last about one month on a long-sought fix for Northpoint Boulevard in Hixson.   The repairs to bring the road up to standards and increase safety are expected to cost about $500,000.   On Thursday morning, Mayor Andy Berke, District 3 Councilman Ken Smith, and area business representatives stood ... (click for more)

Opinion

Do Something To Protect Our Children

It is unconscionable in this day and age that these children had to exist in such deplorable conditions and that an innocent baby suffered and died alone in a locked car.  Yes, there is blame and accountability considering this family had child neglect charges filed a few years ago (that were apparently dropped and expunged) and a large part of the responsibility should ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Never Rile A Ghost

I don’t care whether you believe in ghosts or not but there is one of life’s rules that should be etched in stone – “Don’t Stir Up A Ghost.” Personally I’ve never seen a ghost but when I was a little kid I heard a bunch of them at different times, and I know where some hang out. There is the famous “Green Eyes” among a handful of haunts at the Chickamauga Battlefield. You can hear ... (click for more)

Sports

Local Tennis:: The City Starts Today - Open Singles Starts at 5 p.m.

The City is back and is all starts today at 5 p.m. at Manker Patten Tennis Center with matches in men’s and women’s open singles divisions.. A full weekend of tennis and acivities are scheduled with a player party tonight (Thursday), while Friday has men’s and women’s open matches starting at noon followed The Champions Dinner at 6 p.m. catered by 1885 Restaurant for players, ... (click for more)

Lookouts Announce That Playoff Tickets Are On Sale Beginning July 24th

The 2017 First Half North Division Champion Chattanooga Lookouts have announced that individual tickets for the Lookouts 2017 playoffs presented by CoreCivic Silverdale Detention Facility will go on sale online at Lookouts.com and over the phone on Monday, July 24 at 9:00 a.m.  Tickets start at just $6.  On Monday, fans will be able to secure their seats to the team’s ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors