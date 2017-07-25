Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Tuesday, July 25, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

Here are the mug shots:

AKINS, JAMIE ALISON

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 01/22/1967

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT )

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT ) BENNINGTON, MICHELLE DEANNE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 07/10/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TRAFFICKING FOR COMMERCIAL

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQ

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PROSTITUTION) BOOKER, TRIAN BRISHEY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/31/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COONROD, RICKY JEROME

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/01/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, LENDELL OTIS

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/29/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR DAWSON, ALBERT LEE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/05/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY DO NOT, USES THANK YOU

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/25/1980

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY FRAZIER, JOHN THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 09/13/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR GIBSON, MISTY ANN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 05/02/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) GRAYS, BILLY RAY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/15/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION





GREER, JAMES CLIFFORD

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 10/12/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT HAMLIN, ALIXANDRA BALLANTYNE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/24/1991

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARRIS, STACEY YOLANDA

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 10/20/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBS HENDON, VANESSA SHEREE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/18/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HINTON, ANNA ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/02/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE HUFFMAN, MICHAEL SHANE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/08/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HUNTER, DAVID

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 11/18/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HUNTER, DESTINY LESHAY

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 09/09/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $500

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 JONES, MISTY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/12/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KING, ERICA VICTORIA

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/27/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)

LORMAN, BRIAN WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/30/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE LOTT, ANITA GAIL

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 12/21/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017

Charge(s):

PROSTITUTION MARSH, CLIFFORD ERIC

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 05/26/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT

CONTEMPT OF COURT MCNEECE, DEANNA LAVEETAH

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 06/08/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT UNDER $500 MERCIERS, TREVOR D

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/12/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MILLSAPS, FRANKLIN JASON

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/10/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NEWSOME, IVAN DESHAWN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/13/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PANKEY, MILTON JONANTAY

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/24/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARKER, JONATHON JAMAL

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 11/16/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY PETRITSCH, VINCENT HENRY

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/25/1980

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY





PINSON, JEFFREY SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 06/17/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FORGERY

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)

VIOLATION OF PROBAITION (LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT PUTMAN, DARRYL L

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/30/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION ROBINSON, DAVID DURAN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/08/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT) ROUNSAVILLE, TIRIQUE DWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 05/01/1997

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY RUCINSKI, MITCHELL D

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 03/02/1956

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS DRIVING

EVADING ARREST SLAUGHTER, NICHOLAS KIRK

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/26/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) STUBSTEN, LILLIE JANE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 04/07/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY TANNER, JAMES RODNEY

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 04/10/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY TATE, JOSHUA LEROY

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/23/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR TATE, LATOYA S

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/14/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)