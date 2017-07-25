Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
AKINS, JAMIE ALISON
3906 MURRAY HILL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT )
---
BENNINGTON, MICHELLE DEANNE
DEWINE CIR #6 KNOXVILLE, 37923
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TRAFFICKING FOR COMMERCIAL
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQ
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PROSTITUTION)
---
BLACKMON, COREY SYDNEY
1709 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BOOKER, TRIAN BRISHEY
203 UTICA CIRCLE OAK RIDGE, 37830
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CHIPPOLETTI, AARON ALLEN
9317 SUMMERSET DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374124154
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
CLAWSON, EDWARD MICHAEL
2463 RIDGE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 374054141
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
COONROD, RICKY JEROME
710 CARUTHERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DAVIS, LENDELL OTIS
2104 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
DAWSON, ALBERT LEE
601 JAMES STREET LOT 131 ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
DO NOT, USES THANK YOU
4111 15TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
FRAZIER, JOHN THOMAS
3623 FOUNTAIN AVENUE APT 90 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
GIBSON, MISTY ANN
1522 PRIGMORE RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
---
GRAYS, BILLY RAY
1796 WALKER AVEUNE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GREER, JAMES CLIFFORD
1105 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374052010
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
HAMLIN, ALIXANDRA BALLANTYNE
3400 LISA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HARRIS, STACEY YOLANDA
4730 BRIARWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBS
---
HAYDEN, MONYETTA RENEE
643 LANA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
HENDON, VANESSA SHEREE
199 CLIFF TOP LN CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HINTON, ANNA ELIZABETH
3640 ROARING RIVER ROAD HILHAM, 37069
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
HUFFMAN, MICHAEL SHANE
792 FAWN CR DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HUNTER, DAVID
1250 8 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY )
---
HUNTER, DESTINY LESHAY
119 TIMBERKNOLL DR #64 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT UNDER $500
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
JONES, MISTY NICOLE
718 LONG STREET TRAILER 1 DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KING, ERICA VICTORIA
3211 HOYT ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
---
KOON, ROMEL ROLAND
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 341 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LORMAN, BRIAN WILLIAM
404 RENAISSANCE CT CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
LOTT, ANITA GAIL
822 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PROSTITUTION
---
MARSH, CLIFFORD ERIC
492 W 9TH ST APT 2 COOKEVILLE, 385012376
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
MAUK, TRAVIS GENE
806 BRUMMEL AVE BRIDGEPORT, 35740
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MCCALLUM, STEPHEN ALLEN
3065 GREEN FAIRWAY CV S COLLIERVILLE, 38017
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MCNEECE, DEANNA LAVEETAH
4691 APT B, PLAZA HILLS LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT UNDER $500
---
MERCIERS, TREVOR D
8857 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MILLSAPS, FRANKLIN JASON
13850 PIERCE ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
NEWSOME, IVAN DESHAWN
4325 SUNSET AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PANKEY, MILTON JONANTAY
1941 MAPLES HILL WAY APT 38 CHATTANOOGA, 374063201
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PARKER, JONATHON JAMAL
1715 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041323
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
PETRITSCH, VINCENT HENRY
4111 15TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
PINSON, JEFFREY SCOTT
210 EASTERLING ST #110 DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FORGERY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
VIOLATION OF PROBAITION (LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT
---
PUTMAN, DARRYL L
3025 NORTHWAY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
ROBINSON, DAVID DURAN
1550 MOUNTAINVIEW COURTS CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
ROUNSAVILLE, TIRIQUE DWAYNE
1300 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
RUCINSKI, MITCHELL D
120 AMERICAN BLVD ROSSVILLE, 37401
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
EVADING ARREST
---
SLAUGHTER, NICHOLAS KIRK
164 PRICE CIRCLE SPRING CITY, 37381
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
STUBSTEN, LILLIE JANE
1918 RANDOLP STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SUMMEY, EDWARD LUKE
820 GRAYSVILLE ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
TANNER, JAMES RODNEY
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
TATE, LATOYA S
4025 OAKWOOD DR APT 22 CHATTANOOGA, 37414
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
TUCKER, WILLIAM LEBRON
3918 BENNET ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
TURNER, BRANDY ELIZABETH
1022 GARNETT AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
VINEYARD, ANDREW KYLE
5555 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
Here are the mug shots:
|AKINS, JAMIE ALISON
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 01/22/1967
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT )
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT )
|
|BENNINGTON, MICHELLE DEANNE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/10/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TRAFFICKING FOR COMMERCIAL
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQ
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PROSTITUTION)
|
|BOOKER, TRIAN BRISHEY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/31/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COONROD, RICKY JEROME
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/01/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAVIS, LENDELL OTIS
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/29/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
|
|DAWSON, ALBERT LEE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/05/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
|
|DO NOT, USES THANK YOU
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/25/1980
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
|
|FRAZIER, JOHN THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 09/13/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
|
|GIBSON, MISTY ANN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/02/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|GRAYS, BILLY RAY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/15/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|GREER, JAMES CLIFFORD
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 10/12/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HAMLIN, ALIXANDRA BALLANTYNE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/24/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARRIS, STACEY YOLANDA
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/20/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBS
|
|HENDON, VANESSA SHEREE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/18/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HINTON, ANNA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/02/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|HUFFMAN, MICHAEL SHANE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/08/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HUNTER, DAVID
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/18/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HUNTER, DESTINY LESHAY
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/09/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT UNDER $500
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
|
|JONES, MISTY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/12/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KING, ERICA VICTORIA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/27/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
|
|LORMAN, BRIAN WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/30/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|LOTT, ANITA GAIL
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 12/21/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MARSH, CLIFFORD ERIC
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/26/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT
- CONTEMPT OF COURT
|
|MCNEECE, DEANNA LAVEETAH
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/08/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- THEFT UNDER $500
|
|MERCIERS, TREVOR D
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/12/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MILLSAPS, FRANKLIN JASON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/10/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|NEWSOME, IVAN DESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/13/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PANKEY, MILTON JONANTAY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/24/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PARKER, JONATHON JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/16/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
|
|PETRITSCH, VINCENT HENRY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/25/1980
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
|
|PINSON, JEFFREY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 06/17/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FORGERY
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
- VIOLATION OF PROBAITION (LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT
|
|PUTMAN, DARRYL L
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/30/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
|
|ROBINSON, DAVID DURAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/08/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
|
|ROUNSAVILLE, TIRIQUE DWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/01/1997
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
|
|RUCINSKI, MITCHELL D
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 03/02/1956
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- EVADING ARREST
|
|SLAUGHTER, NICHOLAS KIRK
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/26/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|STUBSTEN, LILLIE JANE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/07/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
|
|TANNER, JAMES RODNEY
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 04/10/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|TATE, JOSHUA LEROY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/23/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
|
|TATE, LATOYA S
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/14/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
|
|TUCKER, WILLIAM LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/07/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|TURNER, BRANDY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/20/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
|
|VINEYARD, ANDREW KYLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/16/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|