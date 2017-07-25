 Tuesday, July 25, 2017 76.1°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Tuesday, July 25, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

AKINS, JAMIE ALISON 
3906 MURRAY HILL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT )
---
BENNINGTON, MICHELLE DEANNE 
DEWINE CIR #6 KNOXVILLE, 37923 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TRAFFICKING FOR COMMERCIAL
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQ
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PROSTITUTION)
---
BLACKMON, COREY SYDNEY 
1709 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BOOKER, TRIAN BRISHEY 
203 UTICA CIRCLE OAK RIDGE, 37830 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CHIPPOLETTI, AARON ALLEN 
9317 SUMMERSET DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374124154 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
CLAWSON, EDWARD MICHAEL 
2463 RIDGE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 374054141 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
COONROD, RICKY JEROME 
710 CARUTHERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DAVIS, LENDELL OTIS 
2104 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
DAWSON, ALBERT LEE 
601 JAMES STREET LOT 131 ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
DO NOT, USES THANK YOU 
4111 15TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
FRAZIER, JOHN THOMAS 
3623 FOUNTAIN AVENUE APT 90 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
GIBSON, MISTY ANN 
1522 PRIGMORE RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
---
GRAYS, BILLY RAY 
1796 WALKER AVEUNE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GREER, JAMES CLIFFORD 
1105 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374052010 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
HAMLIN, ALIXANDRA BALLANTYNE 
3400 LISA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HARRIS, STACEY YOLANDA 
4730 BRIARWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBS
---
HAYDEN, MONYETTA RENEE 
643 LANA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
HENDON, VANESSA SHEREE 
199 CLIFF TOP LN CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HINTON, ANNA ELIZABETH 
3640 ROARING RIVER ROAD HILHAM, 37069 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
HUFFMAN, MICHAEL SHANE 
792 FAWN CR DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HUNTER, DAVID 
1250 8 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY )
---
HUNTER, DESTINY LESHAY 
119 TIMBERKNOLL DR #64 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT UNDER $500
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
JONES, MISTY NICOLE 
718 LONG STREET TRAILER 1 DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KING, ERICA VICTORIA 
3211 HOYT ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
---
KOON, ROMEL ROLAND 
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 341 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LORMAN, BRIAN WILLIAM 
404 RENAISSANCE CT CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
LOTT, ANITA GAIL 
822 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PROSTITUTION
---
MARSH, CLIFFORD ERIC 
492 W 9TH ST APT 2 COOKEVILLE, 385012376 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
MAUK, TRAVIS GENE 
806 BRUMMEL AVE BRIDGEPORT, 35740 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MCCALLUM, STEPHEN ALLEN 
3065 GREEN FAIRWAY CV S COLLIERVILLE, 38017 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MCNEECE, DEANNA LAVEETAH 
4691 APT B, PLAZA HILLS LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT UNDER $500
---
MERCIERS, TREVOR D 
8857 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MILLSAPS, FRANKLIN JASON 
13850 PIERCE ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
NEWSOME, IVAN DESHAWN 
4325 SUNSET AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PANKEY, MILTON JONANTAY 
1941 MAPLES HILL WAY APT 38 CHATTANOOGA, 374063201 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PARKER, JONATHON JAMAL 
1715 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041323 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
PETRITSCH, VINCENT HENRY 
4111 15TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
PINSON, JEFFREY SCOTT 
210 EASTERLING ST #110 DALTON, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FORGERY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
VIOLATION OF PROBAITION (LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT
---
PUTMAN, DARRYL L 
3025 NORTHWAY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
ROBINSON, DAVID DURAN 
1550 MOUNTAINVIEW COURTS CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
ROUNSAVILLE, TIRIQUE DWAYNE 
1300 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
RUCINSKI, MITCHELL D 
120 AMERICAN BLVD ROSSVILLE, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
EVADING ARREST
---
SLAUGHTER, NICHOLAS KIRK 
164 PRICE CIRCLE SPRING CITY, 37381 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
STUBSTEN, LILLIE JANE 
1918 RANDOLP STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SUMMEY, EDWARD LUKE 
820 GRAYSVILLE ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
TANNER, JAMES RODNEY 
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
TATE, LATOYA S 
4025 OAKWOOD DR APT 22 CHATTANOOGA, 37414 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
TUCKER, WILLIAM LEBRON 
3918 BENNET ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
TURNER, BRANDY ELIZABETH 
1022 GARNETT AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
VINEYARD, ANDREW KYLE 
5555 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

AKINS, JAMIE ALISON
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 01/22/1967
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT )
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT )
BENNINGTON, MICHELLE DEANNE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/10/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TRAFFICKING FOR COMMERCIAL
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQ
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PROSTITUTION)
BOOKER, TRIAN BRISHEY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/31/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COONROD, RICKY JEROME
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/01/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, LENDELL OTIS
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/29/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
DAWSON, ALBERT LEE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/05/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
DO NOT, USES THANK YOU
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/25/1980
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
FRAZIER, JOHN THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 09/13/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
GIBSON, MISTY ANN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/02/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
GRAYS, BILLY RAY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/15/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION


GREER, JAMES CLIFFORD
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 10/12/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HAMLIN, ALIXANDRA BALLANTYNE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/24/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARRIS, STACEY YOLANDA
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/20/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBS
HENDON, VANESSA SHEREE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/18/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HINTON, ANNA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/02/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HUFFMAN, MICHAEL SHANE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/08/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HUNTER, DAVID
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/18/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HUNTER, DESTINY LESHAY
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/09/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $500
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
JONES, MISTY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/12/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KING, ERICA VICTORIA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/27/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)

LORMAN, BRIAN WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/30/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LOTT, ANITA GAIL
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 12/21/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • PROSTITUTION
MARSH, CLIFFORD ERIC
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/26/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
MCNEECE, DEANNA LAVEETAH
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/08/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • THEFT UNDER $500
MERCIERS, TREVOR D
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/12/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MILLSAPS, FRANKLIN JASON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/10/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NEWSOME, IVAN DESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/13/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PANKEY, MILTON JONANTAY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/24/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PARKER, JONATHON JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/16/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
PETRITSCH, VINCENT HENRY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/25/1980
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY


PINSON, JEFFREY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 06/17/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • FORGERY
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBAITION (LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT
PUTMAN, DARRYL L
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/30/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
ROBINSON, DAVID DURAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/08/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
ROUNSAVILLE, TIRIQUE DWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/01/1997
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
RUCINSKI, MITCHELL D
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 03/02/1956
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • EVADING ARREST
SLAUGHTER, NICHOLAS KIRK
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/26/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
STUBSTEN, LILLIE JANE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/07/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
TANNER, JAMES RODNEY
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 04/10/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TATE, JOSHUA LEROY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/23/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
TATE, LATOYA S
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/14/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

TUCKER, WILLIAM LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/07/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
TURNER, BRANDY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/20/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
VINEYARD, ANDREW KYLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/16/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)


