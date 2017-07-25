Soddy Daisy Considering Property Tax Increase Of Just Under 10 Cents

Tuesday, July 25, 2017

Soddy Daisy officials are considering a property tax increase of just under 10 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.

A possible vote on the increase is set for the next meeting of the Soddy Daisy Commission on Aug. 3 at 7 p.m.

The current tax rate is 1.3524, but the new certified rate after the recent reappraisal is 1.2559.

Janice Cagle, city manager, said, "Our board is considering the possibility of leaving our rate at 1.3524, which is a little less than .10 cents.

"By way of explanation, for years the city accepted the certified rate and our tax rate reduced from 1.00 to 0.68 over time. Then we were so far behind that we had two increases in a three-year period that in effect doubled the rate to 1.3524. This is where we are today."