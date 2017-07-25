City Abolishes General Services Department; Council Hires New Employee, Considers Fourth Staffer

Tuesday, July 25, 2017

The city has abolished the general services department, merging it into other city departments.

Its responsibilities were distributed to public works, economic development and the fire department.

Cary Bohannon was the last administrator of the department.

He has been reassigned over building maintenance in public works.

Also at the city, the City Council has hired Kera Jackson as a third employee in the office along with Nicole Gwynn and Keren Campbell.

Councilman Russell Gilbert said there may be need for a fourth employee in the office, saying council members get a lot of requests on items that require detailed research.

Another option, Councilman Chip Henderson said, would be to set aside money for the council to hire consultants on such issues as PILOTs and short-term vacation rentals.

Councilman Darrin Ledford said consultants can be expensive. He said, "I like engaging with folks we can see here every day."

Councilman Henderson said a research staffer might wind up "sitting around with nothing to do while waiting for us to call on them with a project."

On the issue of PILOTs (payment in lieu of taxes) tax breaks for businesses with new or expanded projects, Councilman Ledford said he has been studying a new approach involving making jobs a priority in assessing the projects.

He said he had been meeting with officials of Accountability for Taxpayer Money, including Helen Burns Sharp and Teresa and Franklin McCallie (at their home). He said he also plans to meet with members of the administration.

He said he is looking at setting up a ranking system for the projects with a list of desired components, including significant jobs and being accessible to workers.