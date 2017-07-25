City Council To Get Budget Presentation Aug. 1; Vote Expected Sept. 5; Session Set On Senior Tax Freeze

The City Council will get a budget presentation from the Berke administration at its 6 p.m. meeting on Aug. 1.
Councilman Chip Henderson, who heads the finance committee, said a week later the council will hold a budget session from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., including having a working lunch.
More budget sessions are planned for Aug. 22 and 29.
In another city matter, Councilman Ken Smith said he and Mayor Andy Berke will hold a community session on a senior tax freeze in Hixson on Wednesday morning. It will be at 10:30 a.m. at the North River Civic Center.
He said the rules for setting up a senior tax freeze are incorporated in state law.
Those applicable would have to be 65 or older and have household income of less than $38,720.
Also, a resolution is being prepared that would clamp down on loud off-road vehicles in residential areas.
An officer would be able to stand on the fence line with a sound meter.
An offender could be cited to City Court.