City Council To Get Budget Presentation Aug. 1; Vote Expected Sept. 5; Session Set On Senior Tax Freeze

Tuesday, July 25, 2017

The City Council will get a budget presentation from the Berke administration at its 6 p.m. meeting on Aug. 1.

Councilman Chip Henderson, who heads the finance committee, said a week later the council will hold a budget session from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., including having a working lunch.

More budget sessions are planned for Aug. 22 and 29.

In another city matter, Councilman Ken Smith said he and Mayor Andy Berke will hold a community session on a senior tax freeze in Hixson on Wednesday morning. It will be at 10:30 a.m. at the North River Civic Center.

He said the rules for setting up a senior tax freeze are incorporated in state law.

Those applicable would have to be 65 or older and have household income of less than $38,720.

Also, a resolution is being prepared that would clamp down on loud off-road vehicles in residential areas.

An officer would be able to stand on the fence line with a sound meter.

An offender could be cited to City Court.