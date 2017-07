Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Wednesday, July 26, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

Here are the mug shots:

ABSTON, ALICIA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/25/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ANDERSON, JACKLIN LOUISE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/04/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FALSE REPORTS ) BALLENGER, GREGORY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 07/12/1954

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BEASLEY, ANTONIO JOHUNE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 06/28/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA) BENTLEY, ADRIAN LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/01/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2017

Charge(s):

POSS OF MARIJUANA OR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION BOAEN, CARLIE ANN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 11/11/1993

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BRYANT, LEBRON THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 08/26/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) BURTON, PAUL EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/14/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BUSH, CLARISSA MONIQUE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/28/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 50 COLEMAN, CHRISTOPHER GRANT

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 09/22/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)







COX, ROBERT BRIAN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/10/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR COX, ROCKY CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 07/12/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE DAVIS, JAMES RUSSELL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/14/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) DUNN, JUDDSON STALLINGS

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/21/1978

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2017

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE DUNN, VINCENT BRADLEY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/06/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT0 DURHAM, TIMOTHY LEE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 05/24/1966

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FAULKNER, CARLA THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 12/18/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

AGGRESSIVE PANHANDLING FRANTZ, CARRIE JEAN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/23/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GANN, AMANDA ANN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/05/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GEORGIA) GOODRUM, JAMES LUCIOUS

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 02/21/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATTION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY





GOODWIN, TRACY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/21/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

EVADING ARREST GREATHOUSE, TAIWAN DARRELL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/16/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE HAND, SCOTT LITTLEFIELD

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 07/22/1965

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARRIS, TAMEKIA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/20/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2017

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY HART, SHAMIEKA ANQUANETTE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/10/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HARVILLE, JASON DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/23/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000 HINKEL, VAUGHN DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 68

Date of Birth: 06/22/1949

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2017

Charge(s):

ILLEGAL PARKING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HOLDER, TABITHA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/09/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2017

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA JONES, PIERRE LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/03/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF JOY, JOVEL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/08/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

KENNER, JASON MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/29/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT LANGSTON, HERMAN ELLIS

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 08/22/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSIONOF CONTROLLED SUB LINDSEY, CLIFFORD ERIC

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 05/19/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2017

Charge(s):

POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LOWE, RENYETTA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/31/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION MCANALY, SARAH GRACE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/19/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY) ORTIZ, SINDY ANEL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/11/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OWENS, JOHN NEPOLEON

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 04/16/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PARADIS, CARY THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 10/09/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY PECK, MITCHELL KEITH

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/14/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT POE, AARON ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/08/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( BURGLARY OF STORAGE BUIL

POPE, DAVID LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 03/02/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2017

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE REID, BLAKE JERROD

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/07/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF COCAINE ) RIDGE, ROBERT TIMOTHY

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 11/23/1959

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES ROGERS, LENEAL

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 02/19/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING ROWLEY, STEVEN WESLEY

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/12/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FTA)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PUBLIC INTOXICATION)

FAILURE TO APPEAR SHAGENA, DAKOTA AUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/21/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 SHRADER, ANTHONY LEON

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 08/28/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1,000

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT SMITH, HEATHER MARIE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 06/23/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE CATOOSA COUNTY, GEORGIA) SMITH, KIMBERLY DIANE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 03/19/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FAILURE TO APPEAR )

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( PASSING WORHLESS CHECK )

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR SUCHER, AUSTIN THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/27/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

SULLIVAN, MITCHELL REYNOLDS

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 04/22/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SWAFFORD, JAMIE MIKAYLA

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/15/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THOMAS, MARCUS LORENZO

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/20/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR TROUPE, ROBERT CORY

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/25/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS TURNAGE, JAMES RAY

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 03/22/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS TURNER, MICHAEL LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 11/21/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2017

Charge(s):

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE UNDERHILL, HEATHER NICHOLE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/28/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WALSTON, JAMES LAWRENCE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/16/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WEHUNT, LILLIAM MARIE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/14/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2017

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED WELLS, NICHOLAS CHANCE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/30/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF RITALIN

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA