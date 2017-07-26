1 Person Killed In Single-Vehicle Wreck On Birchwood Pike

Wednesday, July 26, 2017

One person was killed in a wreck on Birchwood Pike on Monday night.

At approximately 9:20 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 11500 block of Birchwood Pike for the report of a single-vehicle crash.





Upon arrival, deputies found the driver of the vehicle deceased. No one else was in the vehicle.





The preliminary investigation indicates that the vehicle was traveling south when it lost control and struck a large tree.



