Wednesday, July 26, 2017

Jeffery Skarzinski, 41, of Harrison, was killed in a wreck on Birchwood Pike Tuesday night.

At approximately 9:20 p.m. , Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 11500 block of Birchwood Pike for the report of a single-vehicle crash.





Upon arrival, deputies found the driver of the vehicle deceased. No one else was in the vehicle.