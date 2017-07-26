Lookout Mountain, Tn., As Hall Tax Evaporates, Raises Property Tax By 14 Cents; Parking Rates, Fines Raised

Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - by Gail Perry

With the Hall tax dwindling, the Lookout Mountain, Tn., Commission on Tuesday night approved a 14-cent property tax increase.

The July meeting of the commission had been postponed until Tuesday so the amount of Hall state income tax that the town will receive for 2107 would be known before setting the property tax rate and finalizing the 2018 budget. The Hall tax makes up 20 percent of the budget, and there is no other way to support the operations of the town, said Town Consultant Dwight Montague. He reported that $572,455 was received, exceeding the expected amount of $500,000.

He also told the commissioners that the reappraisal of property in Lookout Mountain, Tn.

this year averaged an increase of eight percent. By state law, the county lowered the tax rate from $1.83 to $1.69 per every $100 of assessed value, so that the change would be revenue neutral. Because there will be a decline next year and each following year until the six percent Hall tax is completely gone, the town opted to set a new property tax rate above the certified rate set by the county. For fiscal year 2018, the rate will remain at $1.83, where it was in 2017.

The 2018 budget was passed on second reading Tuesday night. Total revenues of $3,663,385 are budgeted. Included is a three percent raise for city employees. Town hall repairs in the amount of $25,000 are expected for correcting problems caused by drainage issues around the building. The amount of $15,000 is budgeted in the parks and playgrounds department, to stop water flowing over a wall, onto the tennis courts and into the street, and another $15,000 to make repairs to Navarre Pavilion. Half the cost of the new parking kiosks and related signage was paid in 2017. The balance of $25,000 is in the budget for 2018. One new police vehicle will be bought. The public works department has planned for no new equipment purchases.

The price of parking around Point Park has increased and Mr. Montague noted that in the first 10 days that the parking kiosks were in use, the town made $15,000 from parking. The commissioners voted to also increase parking fines. Commissioner of Fire and Police Jim Bentley said that the fine for illegal parking at Sunset Rock has been set at $40 if paid within 10 days, after which the fine will increase to $80. Illegal parking along West Brow Road has been a problem with cars parked in residents' yards and has caused problems with access for emergency vehicles. Overtime parking around Point Park has been set at $5 if paid within 24 hours or before leaving the mountain. That will increase to $25 if paid after 24 hours.

The commissioners ask that residents be sure and remove keys and lock cars. Two men have been arrested for a recent theft of two vehicles in Georgia. While talking to them, the men told police it was known that people on Lookout leave keys in unlocked cars.

Statistics for the month of June were prepared by Chief Randy Bowden and presented by Commissioner Jim Bentley. Police had 126 calls during the month, 12 assist citizen calls, 26 calls to 911, and 15 burglar alarms, all false. They patrolled 3,354 miles, made 29 traffic stops and issued 13 parking citations. There were three minor auto accidents and thefts happened at Sunset Rock where two vehicles were entered. During June, response was made to six medical calls in Tennessee and four in Georgia. Four fire alarms were answered that were all false.

Rick Dockery, the parks and recreation director in Lookout Mountain, Tn. for the past 35 years, is retiring. He was presented with a retirement bonus reflecting the number of years he has worked for the town. Commissioner of Parks and Playgrounds Brooke Pippenger announced that he will be honored by naming the town’s t-ball field after the long time coach. A new dugout is planned and other improvements will be made before the dedication. Scott Shell, who has been Rick Dockery’s assistant for 22 years, has been named the new parks and recreation director. Raymond Adams, who has 16 years experience working with fields and playgrounds, will become the new assistant director.

Principal of Lookout Mountain Elementary School Ruth White presented the commissioners with the monthly school report. She said that last year was successful at the school and gave credit to donors and the PTA. Bleachers have been stained and the gym painted. There is new carpet in offices and conference rooms, all the windows are now being cleaned and the exterior of the building is being pressure washed. Plumbing updates have been made, new fencing has been put on the south end of the playground, and new landscaping has been done around the building. Teachers return to school for the new year on Aug. 3. Students will return Aug. 10. There will be new students enrolled in the coming year but the number is not yet known.

The Public Works department is now performing maintenance jobs such as filling potholes and removing brush. Public Works Commissioner Walker Jones said that the State Street Aid fund has been built up and holds $109,000 for paving. He said that the roads are not being neglected, but some of them that are in need of repair will not be worked on until the WWTA has finished work it is doing to prevent street cuts on newly paved streets. A few small areas will be resurfaced this summer.

Mayor Carol Mutter asks residents to support the mountain businesses whenever possible.

The next meeting of the Lookout Mountain Commission will be Aug. 8 at 5 p.m.