Person Shot At Kanku's Express On Brainerd Road Tuesday Night

A person was shot on Brainerd Road Tuesday night.

At approximately 9:32 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to reports of a person shot.

The victim arrived at a local hospital via a personally-owned vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound, The victim's injuries are life threatening.

Investigators were able to determine that the incident took place at the Kanku's Express at 3604 Brainerd Road. A crime scene was established at that location by investigators. Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are actively following all leads. The victim's identity will be released when next-of-kin are contacted.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.