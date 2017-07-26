Man In Critical Condition After Shooting On 34th Street; Carolyn Ross Taken Into Custody

Wednesday, July 26, 2017

A man is in critical condition after a shooting on Tuesday night on 34th Street.

Carolyn Ross, 57, was taken into custody.

Chattanooga Police responded at 7:20 p.m. to a person shot at the 1900 block E 34th Street.

Police initially responded to the report of a disorder at the 3900 block of 6th Avenue. Upon arrival officers learned the disorder originated due to a shooting at the 1900 block of East 34th.

Officers were able to locate the victim at the 1900 block of E 34th St suffering from a gunshot wound.

Hamilton County EMS transported him to a local hospital were he was listed in critical condition.

Police were able to locate and take the suspect into custody.