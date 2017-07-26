AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 7/26/17

We send out headlines each day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly. To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com In addition, like us on Facebook ... (click for more)
Jeffery Skarzinski, 41, of Harrison, was killed in a wreck on Birchwood Pike Tuesday night. At approximately 9:20 p.m. , Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 11500 block of Birchwood Pike for the report of a single-vehicle crash. Upon arrival, deputies found the driver of the vehicle deceased. No one else was in ... (click for more)