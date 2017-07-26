Bill Kilbride To Retire As Chamber CEO; To Step Down Dec. 31; Chamber Starts Transition Process

Wednesday, July 26, 2017

Bill Kilbride, president and CEO of the Chattanooga Chamber, has announced that he is retiring from his position effective Dec. 31.

Larry Buie, chairman of the Chamber board of directors, expressed his appreciation for Bill's efforts.

He said, “Bill Kilbride has led us through the past three years to a place of excellence in terms of strategic leadership. Among his many accomplishments for our business community, Bill was a driving force in several key areas, especially regional economic development, workforce development and increasing membership value.

“To top off his years of service, the Chattanooga Chamber recently won five awards from the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives, including Chamber of the Year, for operational excellence. That’s a true testament to Bill’s leadership.

Mr.Buie said the Chamber board will convene a transition committee, whose role will include executing a national search for the Chamber’s next leader. In making the announcement on Wednesday, Mr. Kilbride said he is pleased that he has accomplished many of the goals he set for his three-year term of service.