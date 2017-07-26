Police Make Arrests In Separate Armed Robberies

Wednesday, July 26, 2017

Chattanooga Police made arrests in two separate armed robberies.

In an incident July 15, a female said she and two others went to a vacant house on Milne Street to smoke marijuana.

She said a male at the scene struck her in the face, then grabbed a wooden board and began beating her with it. She said he took about $50 from her before fleeing.

She said the other female with her rushed her to Memorial Hospital.

The female said she knew the male as J. Goodwin.

Police came up with a possible suspect matching the description - James Goodrum.

The female said he was the one who beat and robbed her.

Goodrum, 49, of 120 S. Seminole Dr., was charged with aggravated robbery.

In a second case, two juvenile females said last Friday they were walking on Woodmore Lane when a tan, late-model Honda CRV drove up to them and a rear passenger pointed a black handgun at them.

There were 4-5 black males in the vehicle.

One female said she counted out $160 and was about to hand it off when she thought about running. She said she gave the money when she was warned she would be shot.

The females said they recognized the driver as Jermaine Jackson and a rear passenger, who is a juvenile.

Jackson, 20, of 2101 Robbins St. was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery.